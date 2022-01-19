Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Senate GOP leader calls for DA Krasner's impeachment

Sam Britt

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen.

Senate GOP leader calls for Krasner's impeachment due to crime spike

  • Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, sent a letter on Tuesday calling for the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, claiming the progressive did not hold criminals accountable. A spokesperson for Krasner's office replied, taking shots at the state GOP saying they "created fewer sustainable jobs, deepened poverty, gutted public education, and destroyed social services."

New bill could help fix Philly's crumbling school buildings

  • Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez plans on introducing a bill on Thursday aimed at fixing the decaying infrastructure of Philadelphia's public schools. The bill would create a group that would investigate the possibility of the formation of a school board building authority. The authority would work to address school building challenges and administer funds to help fix them.

Forensics funding aimed to help police solve more crimes

  • The Philadelphia Police Department is gaining an additional $5 million to enhance its forensics services as the department continues to struggle to solve gun crime. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office stated in a news release that since 2015, 4 in 5 shootings have not led to an arrest. Studies also show that cases are solved more quickly with forensics, saving money per each case.

COVID tests available, but apartment dwellers experience glitch

  • COVID tests are now available for free through the USPS website, however those who live in apartment buildings experienced a glitch. The glitch within the system counted some multi-unit as individual addresses, meaning that some apartment buildings were only slated to receive a single order of four COVID tests. A USPS spokesperson said the error was a minor glitch within the system.

