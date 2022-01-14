The Philly Four: Vaccine mandate begins for city workers, contractors

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

New bill would give nonprofits first dibs on vacant land

  • A bill brought before the Philadelphia City Council would allow for the prioritization of applications from nonprofit groups to utilize vacant land for community benefit. Things that would qualify as community benefit include community gardens and affordable housing. One housing and community development called the proposed bill "almost revolutionary."

Vaccines, not lockdowns, are Gov. Wolf's strategy to combat COVID surge

  • Gov. Tom Wolf emphasized on Pittsburgh radio that his administrations plan to combat COVID-19 revolves around vaccines, not further lockdowns. Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said that there would be no further mitigation efforts at this time. These declarations come as over 7,100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a pandemic record in Pennsylvania.

Vaccine mandate begins for city employees, contractors

  • Philadelphia employees and contractors have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday. Those who do not comply with the mandate are subject to being placed on unpaid leave up to 15 days and continued refusal after that will result in termination. The city has entered into arbitration with the local police and firefighter unions since both are resisting the mandate.

Penn professor under fire for xenophobic, racist comments

