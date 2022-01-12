Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Philadelphia superintendent's testimony shows disparity in funding between local public high schools

Health commissioner hopes worst of omicron is behind Philly

  • Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said that she is hopeful that COVID-19 cases in the city have started to plateau. The average daily cases have dropped from 3,108 last Wednesday to 2,978 this Monday. The percentage of tests that are coming back positive also dropped to 31.5%.

Bobby Clarke slams former GM Ron Hextall, blames his for Flyers struggles

  • Philadelphia Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke railed into former general manager Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming his poor drafting for the Flyers' current struggles. Clarke said that "none of the scouts wanted Nolan Patrick" in 2017 but Hextall made the decision to draft him unilaterally over now superstar defenseman Cale Makar. Clarke went on to slam Hextall's other draft choices, stating that the Flyers are floundering due to multiple first-round not making the NHL.

Helicopter crashes on Drexel Hill

  • A medical helicopter crashed on Tuesday, injuring four people including an infant. The helicopter was headed toward the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and crashed in Drexel Hill. Officials say the crash was a miracle landing since the helicopter went down in a high traffic area but nobody was injured outside of the helicopter. All four people inside escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Philadelphia superintendent testifies in landmark school funding case

  • School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite exemplified funding disparities by comparing two nearby schools during his testimony in Pennsylvania's current school funding case. Hite showed the disparity in how Lower Merion High School students received resources compared to Overbrook High School situated just four miles away.

