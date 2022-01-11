The Philly Four: CHOP updates school COVID guidelines, not testing asymptomatic students, staff

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Catalytic converter theft on the rise

Philadelphia police are warning residents that catalytic converter thefts are surging throughout the city. In 2020, less than 1,000 converters were stolen, in 2021 that number has jumped to more than 3,300. Catalytic converters are stolen because they are made of precious metals like platinum. Police also said that the process to steal the converters is extremely easy, only requiring about five minutes.

CHOP updates guidelines for COVID in schools

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia changed its guidelines for schools, shortening the quarantine length and testing requirements. CHOP says that asymptomatic students and staff who were exposed to COVID-19 should not test. CHOP also is pushing for universal masking within schools and continues to recommend the vaccine and booster shots.

8 charged in connection to fraudulent property deed theft conspiracy

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced charges against eight individuals involved in a deed theft conspiracy. The group is accused of fraudulently acquiring deeds to 17 properties across Philadelphia. The charges against the suspects include Conspiracy, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft and Forgery.

New "The Raid" adaption takes place in Kensington