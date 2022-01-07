The Philly Four: Snow causes delays, flight cancellations and virtual learning

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Snowstorm causes traffic, flight cancellations and remote learning

Around four inches of snow fell in the Philadelphia area on Friday morning. The snowfall began during early morning commutes so PennDOT reduced speeds on area highways for a short period. Philadelphia International Airport canceled 94 flights and delayed eight. All School District of Philadelphia public schools are going virtual due to the winter weather.

Potential cause of deadly fire discovered

Investigative sources said that they have an idea for the cause of the fire that killed 12 people in Fairmount on Wednesday. A child reportedly told investigators that they were playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree and the tree went up in flames. Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy said it was one of the worst fires he's ever seen.

Vigil held in Philadelphia remembering Jan. 6

A group of people gathered in Center City on Thursday to remember the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and to push for expanded voting rights. State Sen. Sharif Street compared the riots to Jim Crow-era white mobs attempting to nullify elections due to Black voters. Three bills with the potential to expand voting rights face uphill battles in D.C. due to Republican opposition.

Philadelphia ends emergency rental-assistance program