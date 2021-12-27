The Philly Four: Eagles dismantle Giants to remain in playoff hunt, Mariner East pipeline almost done

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

UPDATE: The Philly Four will be taking a short week hiatus, returning on Jan. 5.

Eagles stay in playoff hunt, beat Giants

If the NFL season ended after this past week, the Philadelphia Eagles would hold the final playoff spot in the NFC thanks to their 34-10 blowout win over the New York Giants. After a quiet first half, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense exploded for 31 points. Hurts threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was caught by offensive tackle Lane Johnson on a trick play. However, it is not all good news as running back Miles Sanders went down with a hand injury.

After copious environmental damage, Mariner East pipeline nears completion

After spilling as much as 28,000 gallons of drilling mud fluid into Marsh Creek Lake and being charged with 48 counts of environmental crimes, the Mariner East pipeline is expected to be finished in the first quarter of 2022. The 350-mile long pipeline that transports natural gas liquids has been under construction for two years.

Mummers Parade on, city urges spectators to be safe

The Mummers Parade, Philadelphia's annual New Year's Day celebration, will return this year and the city is urging those planning on attending to be cautious as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The city's guidelines include getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, avoiding crowded areas and just watching the parade at home on a live stream.

Bucks Co. school district removes LGBTQ books from school libraries