The Philly Four: FDA approves COVID pills, Shapiro dunks on Simmons in new ad

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

FDA authorizing COVID-19 pills

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck and Pfizer's COVID-19 pills this week. Pfizer's pill was significantly more effective at stopping hospitalization and death in testing than Merck's and also had less severe side effects. Merck's pill will be used by adults who are in the early stages of COVID-19 and carry a high risk of hospitalization.

Group of suspects who carjacked U.S. Rep. arrested

Five people were arrested in connection to the carjacking of U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon on Wednesday. Her car was located 45 miles away in Newark, Delaware as well. Scanlon was held at gunpoint around 2 p.m. near FDR Park and was forced to hand over the keys to her car. Two armed men jumped in and drove off with a separate SUV following close behind.

Eagles head coach contracts COVID

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered the NFL's health and safety protocols. Sirianni is currently quarantining in a hotel and video conferencing into team meetings. He said he hopes to be cleared by Sunday's matchup with the New York Giants but if he is unable to passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will take over.

