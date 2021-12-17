The Philly Four: TikTok threat puts schools on edge, health officials push for boosters ahead of holiday

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philly schools increase security after TikTok threats

School districts around the country, including in the Philadelphia region, are asking parents to remain vigilant and heightening security after a viral TikTok video advocated for violence in schools on Friday. Emails were sent out to parents in the Philadelphia school district stating that the district was aware of the threats and working with law enforcement to prepare in the event of violence.

Health officials urge people to get COVID booster as omicron runs rampant

As families gather for the holidays, health officials in Philadelphia are attempting to emphasize the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster as cases surge in the wake of the new omicron variant. Data shows that the two-shot vaccine becomes less effective over time. Temples' Dr. Tony Reed said vaccinated individuals may only have 50% protection but a booster could push that number back up to 80%.

Gritty threatens wreath thief

A Philadelphia resident posted online that their homemade wreath designed to look like Flyers mascot Gritty had been stolen off of their front door. This caught the attention of the wrathful orange beast who threatened the thief stating that "If you don’t return the wreath, I will look for you, I will find you, And I will cake you," referencing the mascot's schtick of throwing cakes into the faces of opposing fans who venture into the Wells Fargo Center.

Questions remain over indoor dining mandate