The Philly Four: Health officials ask residents not to gather over holidays

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Health officials urge against gathering for holidays

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole spoke on Wednesday and asked residents to not gather in other people's households during the upcoming holiday due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Health officials announced on Monday that the infection rate in Philadelphia has doubled and the hospitalization has risen by around 50%.

Holiday music performances available this weekend

For those wishing to experience some holiday tunes this weekend, Philadelphia has you covered as numerous performances are taking place across the city. These include a performance of the "Glorious Sound of Christmas," a holiday concert helmed by Philadelphia Orchestra Conductor Eugene Ormandy and WDAS's Holiday Jam featuring the city's own Grammy-nominated Jazmine Sullivan.

College campuses slow to react to rising COVID cases

Despite the city experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Philadelphia colleges have been slow to update their COVID-19 guidelines. UPenn has experienced an uptick in cases and have banned indoor parties but have not made any changes to their policies toward indoor studying or dining. Temple saw a surge of cases on Nov. 30 but has cited their 97% vaccination rate as a reason the overall case count on campus remains low.

Elected officials criticize Mayor Kenney over gun violence plan