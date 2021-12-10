Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City considering proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining, Pa. Gov. & AG discuss Roe V. Wade

Sam Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zx77_0dJSluCA00
Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia considering proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining

  • A spokesperson for the mayor's office said that Philadelphia is considering requiring that patrons show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering an indoor dining establishment. The mandate would be similar to the one currently in place in New York City. Pennsylvania currently has the highest daily average of hospitalizations in the country, around 95% of which are unvaccinated individuals.

City Council caps third-party delivery fees for restaurants

  • Philadelphia City Council voted to permanently cap fees third-party delivery services charged to restaurants. The cap of 15% was put in place during the pandemic since restaurants suddenly became dependent on the delivery services for business. However, restaurants can opt out of the cap in order to garner more business.

Racial disparities found in economic effects of the pandemic

  • Analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reported that POC-owned businesses were more likely to report lost revenue and less likely to receive federal aid they applied for than their white counterparts. Black, self-employed individuals saw their businesses close at higher rates during the pandemic. After two rounds of PPP loans, 54% of POC-owned businesses said they received all the funding they requested, while 74% of white-owned businesses did.

Pa. Gov. and AG discuss Roe V. Wade in Philadelphia

  • Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro spoke in Philadelphia on Thursday to a group of abortion rights activists about Roe V. Wade. Wolf discussed how the current legal protections around Roe V. Wade may not be enough and that federal protection may be needed. This rally came in the wake of the Supreme Court hearing arguments over Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
AbortionVaccineCOVIDPandemicRestaurants

Comments / 21

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

Philadelphia, PA
420 followers

More from Sam Britt

Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Health officials ask residents not to gather over holidays

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Black people less likely to get mortgage in Philly, Senate passes bill requiring public curriculums

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
11 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Proof of vaccine required for indoor dining, Pa. Supreme Court ends state school mask mandate

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

The Philly Four: Pa. hospitals struggling with COVID surge

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Omicron may be less severe, 13 cops placed on desk duty after arrest audit

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Wolf nixes permitless-carry bill, city legalizes 'streeteries'

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Outlaw blames social media for violence, child vaccinations nearly double

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City keeps an eye on Omicron, Holiday bars and restaurants open

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Thanksgiving parade road closures, find-a-bathroom app

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Coalition seeks ceasefire, the Philly origins of 'Black Friday'

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Harper wins MVP, data shows vaccine effective

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Marathon is back, Holiday COVID surge on horizon

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy