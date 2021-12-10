The Philly Four: City considering proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining, Pa. Gov. & AG discuss Roe V. Wade

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia considering proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said that Philadelphia is considering requiring that patrons show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering an indoor dining establishment. The mandate would be similar to the one currently in place in New York City. Pennsylvania currently has the highest daily average of hospitalizations in the country, around 95% of which are unvaccinated individuals.

City Council caps third-party delivery fees for restaurants

Philadelphia City Council voted to permanently cap fees third-party delivery services charged to restaurants. The cap of 15% was put in place during the pandemic since restaurants suddenly became dependent on the delivery services for business. However, restaurants can opt out of the cap in order to garner more business.

Racial disparities found in economic effects of the pandemic

Analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reported that POC-owned businesses were more likely to report lost revenue and less likely to receive federal aid they applied for than their white counterparts. Black, self-employed individuals saw their businesses close at higher rates during the pandemic. After two rounds of PPP loans, 54% of POC-owned businesses said they received all the funding they requested, while 74% of white-owned businesses did.

Pa. Gov. and AG discuss Roe V. Wade in Philadelphia