The Philly Four: Commerce director resigns, Flyers fire coaches

Sam Britt

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen.

Minshew leads Eagles to victory

  • With starting quarterback Jalen Hurts out with an ankle injury, the Philadelphia Eagles turned to their backup Gardner Minshew to lead the offense and he did not disappoint. Minshew, who was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles 33-18 win over the New York Jets. Video from the postgame showed Minshew and his father hyped up in the parking lot.

Flyers fire coaches amidst terrible start

  • After starting the season 8-10-4 and winning one of their last 10 games, the Philadelphia Flyers decided to fire head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday. Assistant Mike Yeo will serve as interim head coach as the Flyers attempt to end their eight-game losing streak tonight against the surging Colorado Avalanche.

Commerce director resigns due to allegations of anti-Semitism

  • Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael Rashid resigned on Sunday after allegations of him making anti-Semitic remarks and creating a "toxic" work environment. Rashid was accused of making microaggressions to Black women working within his department. Rashid also allegedly called the movie "Schindler's List" a piece of propaganda.

Parents, students rally after murder of Temple student

  • A group of parents and students planned a rally on Monday in the wake of the murder of Samuel Collington, who was shot and killed while walking from campus back to his apartment. The rally aims to bring attention to the group's concerns over campus safety. The murderer turned himself in to the police last week and Temple announced enhanced safety measures going forward.

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall.

