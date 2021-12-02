The Philly Four: Outlaw blames social media for violence, child vaccinations nearly double

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Dr. Oz officially announces bid for Pa. Senate

Celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that he is officially running for Pennsylvania Senate as a Republican. Dr. Oz became famous for his appearances on the "Oprah Winfrey Show." He spoke with "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday and stated that the country is experiencing "COVID-19 authoritarianism" and that "America's values are under attack."

Child vaccinations in Philadelphia almost doubled

Over the past two weeks, child vaccinations in Philadelphia nearly doubled, according to data from the Philadelphia Department of Health. The data shows that 10% of Philadelphia children between the ages of five and 11 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. However, this number still trails the national average of 14%.

Commissioner Outlaw blames social media for violence amongst young people

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that social media is driving the violence committed by young people. Outlaw said that social media-driven beef is often the cause for violence between two parties. She said that the department has assigned analysts to monitor social media and trained detectives about social media.

Pa. judge awards tenants homes after they were victims of predatory rent-to-own scheme