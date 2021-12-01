Hershey, PA

The Philly Four: Hershey's Kiss for state candy, Supreme Court extends school mask mandate

Sam Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zx77_0dBDWpJF00
Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philly Tree Plan wants to address disparity in city

  • The Philly Tree Plan is hoping to address canopy disparities between neighborhoods in the city. These differences in tree cover can account for temperature differences of up to 22 degrees. Trees also help store carbon which can lead to better health outcomes such as reducing respiratory symptoms. As of 2018, 20% of Philadelphia was covered by trees, the goal of the project is to get that number to 30% within the next three decades.

Hundreds rally, march against Asian hate after train assault

  • Hundreds gathered in Philadelphia on Tuesday to rally against Asian hate in response to an ethnically-fueled assault of four Asian-American students on Nov. 17. The march was planned by the family of one of the victims of the assault. More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents have been reported over the last two years, according to Stop AAPI Hate. This represents a more than 75% spike from pre-pandemic times.

Students push to make Hershey's Kiss state candy

  • Eight Bucks County students and their middle school teacher are trying to convince Pennsylvania to adopt the Hershey's Kiss as the state's official candy. State Rep. Tom Mehaffie circulated a memo last week about legislation to make the idea a reality, citing the importance of The Hershey Company to Pennsylvania's history and economy. Pennsylvania does not currently have a state candy.

Pa. Supreme Court rules to keep school mask mandate in place

  • The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled a Commonwealth Court decision on Tuesday to keep a school mask mandate in effect until Dec. 8 when the court can hear oral arguments. The mandate was voided by Commonwealth Court when they found that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam did not follow proper procedure. However, the decision experienced a stay pending an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
COVIDschoolHersheyAsianTrees

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

Philadelphia, PA
355 followers

More from Sam Britt

Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Commerce director resigns, Flyers fire coaches

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Wolf nixes permitless-carry bill, city legalizes 'streeteries'

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
6 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Outlaw blames social media for violence, child vaccinations nearly double

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City keeps an eye on Omicron, Holiday bars and restaurants open

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Thanksgiving parade road closures, find-a-bathroom app

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Coalition seeks ceasefire, the Philly origins of 'Black Friday'

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Harper wins MVP, data shows vaccine effective

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Marathon is back, Holiday COVID surge on horizon

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Outlaw could be next NYPD commissioner

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
14 comments
Delaware County, PA

The Philly Four: Two teens charged with murder despite police firing fatal shots

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City celebrates Veterans Day

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Comcast outage, Embiid has COVID

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: School funding on trial in Harrisburg

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Gov. Wolf may have violated election laws

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy