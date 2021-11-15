The Philly Four: Biden infrastructure plan's effect on Philly

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

How the Biden infrastructure plan impacts Philly

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Gov. Tom Wolf are heading to D.C. on Monday to attend the signing of President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill into law. Kenney said he expects the bill to create high-paying union jobs in the city along with taking steps to address the climate crisis. However, some experts say the bill doesn't go far enough to address the country's crumbling infrastructure.

Battle over Chester Water Authority

The citizens of Chester are attempting to stymie the sale of the Chester Water Authority to Aqua PA. The CWA is one of the region's largest public water systems that serves more than 200,000 people. Aqua PA is attempting to acquire the CWA and customers in the area are attempting to stop the sale due to a fear of higher rates and other concerns.

Smith leads the way in Eagles win

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith led the way for the birds on his birthday in the team's 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos. Smith finished the day with 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The birthday boy's two scores helped build an early lead and the Eagles run game was able to take care of the rest, rushing for 214 combined yards.

The Wonton Project combats AAPI hate