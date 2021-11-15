Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Biden infrastructure plan's effect on Philly

Sam Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zx77_0cxCLRBw00
Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

How the Biden infrastructure plan impacts Philly

  • Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Gov. Tom Wolf are heading to D.C. on Monday to attend the signing of President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill into law. Kenney said he expects the bill to create high-paying union jobs in the city along with taking steps to address the climate crisis. However, some experts say the bill doesn't go far enough to address the country's crumbling infrastructure.

Battle over Chester Water Authority

  • The citizens of Chester are attempting to stymie the sale of the Chester Water Authority to Aqua PA. The CWA is one of the region's largest public water systems that serves more than 200,000 people. Aqua PA is attempting to acquire the CWA and customers in the area are attempting to stop the sale due to a fear of higher rates and other concerns.

Smith leads the way in Eagles win

  • Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith led the way for the birds on his birthday in the team's 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos. Smith finished the day with 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The birthday boy's two scores helped build an early lead and the Eagles run game was able to take care of the rest, rushing for 214 combined yards.

The Wonton Project combats AAPI hate

  • A ghost kitchen in Philadelphia is attempting to help fight against Asian-American or Pacific Islander hate. The Wonton Project donates 5% of its monthly proceeds to organizations like Asian Americans United, SEAMAAC and Asian Americans Advancing Justice. A study found that hate crimes against Asian-Americans are up 164% in 2021.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

Philadelphia, PA
303 followers

More from Sam Britt

Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Harper wins MVP, data shows vaccine effective

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Marathon is back, Holiday COVID surge on horizon

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Outlaw could be next NYPD commissioner

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
14 comments
Delaware County, PA

The Philly Four: Two teens charged with murder despite police firing fatal shots

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City celebrates Veterans Day

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Comcast outage, Embiid has COVID

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: School funding on trial in Harrisburg

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Gov. Wolf may have violated election laws

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Police reforms underway, vaccine mandate for large businesses

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Election day in Philadelphia, voters asked four ballot questions

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Eagles fly high against Lions, city officials discuss school safety

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City settles with Walter Wallace Jr.'s family, SEPTA avoids strike

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City Commissioner's kids threatened over 2020 election, gun law challenges strengthened by court

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Tips on how to deal with potential SEPTA strike

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy