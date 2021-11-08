Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: School funding on trial in Harrisburg

Sam Britt

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Eagles lose nailbiter to Chargers

  • The Philadelphia Eagles lost a heartbreaker on Sunday as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense was able to march down the field in the final minute and hit a game-winning field goal to seal a 27-24 win. For the second week in a row, the Eagles relied on the ground game for offense, rushing for 176 yards. The Eagles struggled to contain Herbert, who finished the day with 356 passing yards and only six incompletions.

State holds summit to address ongoing violence in Philadelphia

  • The commonwealth held a summit on Friday to discuss ways to quell the continuous violence in Philadelphia. State Senator Sharif Street stated that he felt that $1 billion would be needed over a three-year period to address the violence. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw stated that her department is experiencing staffing shortages and needs more funding for more officers.

Philadelphia unveils vaccine mandate for non-union workers

  • A memo from late October stated that all exempt or non-represented city employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 1 or they will lose their job. This mandate affects about 4,000 city workers. Workers are able to request forms for a religious or medical exemption prior to Dec. 1. Philadelphia previously allowed non-vaccinated persons to continue working as long as they double-masked.

School funding on trial in Harrisburg

  • Pennsylvania's school funding lawsuit is headed to Commonwealth Court on Nov. 12. The lawsuit is arguing that some school districts in the state were so underfunded they violated the state constitution. The plaintiffs allege that the state violated this section: “General Assembly shall provide for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public education to serve the needs of the Commonwealth.”

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall.

