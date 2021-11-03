Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Election results, Krasner wins big, Pa. Supreme Court goes GOP, Murphy in trouble in NJ

Sam Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zx77_0clMoFah00
Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

DA Krasner wins reelection by large margin

  • Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won reelection on Tuesday over Republican challenger Charles Peruto by a sizeable margin. Krasner called his reelection a victory for progressive prosecutors and a sign of a changing tide in America, citing the influx of votes going toward progressive district attorneys across the country.

GOP takes Pa. Supreme Court seat

  • Republican judge Kevin Brobson edged out Democrat challenger judge Maria McLaughlin for the open seat on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court in one of the most contentious races on Tuesday's ballot. Brobson's win secured GOP control of the seat left behind by Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. Another election nears in 2022 as Democrat Chief Justice Max Baer faces mandatory retirement.

NJ Gov. Murphy in trouble as election heads to recount

  • Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is currently down by 1,200 votes to Republican challenger Jack Ciatarelli in a race that many believe is headed to a recount. Murphy's failure to retain outright control of New Jersey was one in a string of high profile losses by the Democrats on Tuesday, headlined by Virginia's governorship flipping Republican.

School boards become battlegrounds

  • More interest and more money have been paid to school board elections across the country in 2021 as issues such as school mask mandates and Critical Race Theory plague the minds of parents. In Pennsylvania, the issues of school vaccination and Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate have spurned greater interest in the school board elections. Experts say the public interest in education hasn't been like this since the 1960s.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

Philadelphia, PA
234 followers

More from Sam Britt

Pennsylvania State

The Philly Four: Dr. Oz for Pa. Senate? Biden's child tax credit

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: School funding on trial in Harrisburg

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Gov. Wolf may have violated election laws

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Police reforms underway, vaccine mandate for large businesses

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Election day in Philadelphia, voters asked four ballot questions

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Eagles fly high against Lions, city officials discuss school safety

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City settles with Walter Wallace Jr.'s family, SEPTA avoids strike

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City Commissioner's kids threatened over 2020 election, gun law challenges strengthened by court

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Tips on how to deal with potential SEPTA strike

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: DA says police lied about bystanders not intervening in SEPTA assault

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
11 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Judges hear school mask mandate arguments, only 1 in 10 cops show proof of vaccination

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Bystanders allegedly do nothing while woman is assaulted on train

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
21 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Potential SEPTA strike looms, plastic bag ban meets mixed reviews

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City bans minor traffic stops, pile of mail found in the woods

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Health care workers meet vaccine deadline, gun crime stats fluctuating

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy