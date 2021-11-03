The Philly Four: Election results, Krasner wins big, Pa. Supreme Court goes GOP, Murphy in trouble in NJ

Sam Britt/ News Break

DA Krasner wins reelection by large margin

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won reelection on Tuesday over Republican challenger Charles Peruto by a sizeable margin. Krasner called his reelection a victory for progressive prosecutors and a sign of a changing tide in America, citing the influx of votes going toward progressive district attorneys across the country.

GOP takes Pa. Supreme Court seat

Republican judge Kevin Brobson edged out Democrat challenger judge Maria McLaughlin for the open seat on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court in one of the most contentious races on Tuesday's ballot. Brobson's win secured GOP control of the seat left behind by Republican Justice Thomas Saylor. Another election nears in 2022 as Democrat Chief Justice Max Baer faces mandatory retirement.

NJ Gov. Murphy in trouble as election heads to recount

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is currently down by 1,200 votes to Republican challenger Jack Ciatarelli in a race that many believe is headed to a recount. Murphy's failure to retain outright control of New Jersey was one in a string of high profile losses by the Democrats on Tuesday, headlined by Virginia's governorship flipping Republican.

