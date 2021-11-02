Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Election day in Philadelphia, voters asked four ballot questions

Sam Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zx77_0ckBTcER00
Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Election day in Philadelphia

  • Pennsylvania is holding an off-year general election on Tuesday. For Philadelphia, the race to watch involves the District Attorney's Office as incumbent Larry Krasner is being challenged by Republican Charles Peruto Jr. Krasner is expected to win the race handily due to the voting demographics of the city. Other races on the ballot include a pair of judges vying for a Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat as well as numerous municipal races.

The ballot questions

  • In Philadelphia, voters will be asked to answer four ballot questions on Tuesday. The first asks if the voter supports Philadelphia asking the state to legalize marijuana. The second question asks if the Office of Fleet Management should be replaced by the Department of Fleet Management. The third question asks if the city should do away with the "rule of two" hiring practice in order to increase diversity. The fourth question asks if the city should be mandated to provide an appropriation to the Housing Trust Fund.

'We want Lillard'

  • Philadelphia 76er fans chanted for the opposing team on Monday night during their contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Only minutes into the game fans began chanting "We want Lillard" at Portland's superstar guard as he shot free throws. Damian Lillard has been talked about online as the best option to trade Ben Simmons for, but Lillard quashed the rumors in the postgame press conference stating that he is committed to Portland.

Wolf's vaccine incentive program meets mixed reviews

  • Governor Tom Wolf's vaccine incentive program began on Monday for the 72,000 employees who work under his jurisdiction. The employees will receive five days of paid time off or a lump sum equivalent if they are vaccinated by Dec. 31. A spokesperson for Wolf stated that this program will not require more funding than what is already allocated in the budget.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

Philadelphia, PA
229 followers

More from Sam Britt

Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Comcast outage, Embiid has COVID

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: School funding on trial in Harrisburg

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Gov. Wolf may have violated election laws

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Police reforms underway, vaccine mandate for large businesses

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Eagles fly high against Lions, city officials discuss school safety

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City settles with Walter Wallace Jr.'s family, SEPTA avoids strike

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City Commissioner's kids threatened over 2020 election, gun law challenges strengthened by court

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Tips on how to deal with potential SEPTA strike

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: DA says police lied about bystanders not intervening in SEPTA assault

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
11 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Judges hear school mask mandate arguments, only 1 in 10 cops show proof of vaccination

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Bystanders allegedly do nothing while woman is assaulted on train

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
21 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Potential SEPTA strike looms, plastic bag ban meets mixed reviews

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
5 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City bans minor traffic stops, pile of mail found in the woods

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Health care workers meet vaccine deadline, gun crime stats fluctuating

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy