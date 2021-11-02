The Philly Four: Election day in Philadelphia, voters asked four ballot questions

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Election day in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania is holding an off-year general election on Tuesday. For Philadelphia, the race to watch involves the District Attorney's Office as incumbent Larry Krasner is being challenged by Republican Charles Peruto Jr. Krasner is expected to win the race handily due to the voting demographics of the city. Other races on the ballot include a pair of judges vying for a Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat as well as numerous municipal races.

The ballot questions

In Philadelphia, voters will be asked to answer four ballot questions on Tuesday. The first asks if the voter supports Philadelphia asking the state to legalize marijuana. The second question asks if the Office of Fleet Management should be replaced by the Department of Fleet Management. The third question asks if the city should do away with the "rule of two" hiring practice in order to increase diversity. The fourth question asks if the city should be mandated to provide an appropriation to the Housing Trust Fund.

'We want Lillard'

Philadelphia 76er fans chanted for the opposing team on Monday night during their contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Only minutes into the game fans began chanting "We want Lillard" at Portland's superstar guard as he shot free throws. Damian Lillard has been talked about online as the best option to trade Ben Simmons for, but Lillard quashed the rumors in the postgame press conference stating that he is committed to Portland.

