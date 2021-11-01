The Philly Four: Eagles fly high against Lions, city officials discuss school safety

Sam Britt/ News Break

Eagles trounce Lions, stop losing skid

The Philadelphia Eagles ran rampant against the Detroit Lions on Sunday on their way to a 44-6 blowout victory. Despite missing their starting running back Miles Sanders, the Eagles were able to rack up 236 rushing yards as a team. Boston Scott and Jordan Howard were able to fill in for Sanders, each collecting a pair of touchdowns. This was the most lopsided road win in nearly 40 years for the Eagles.

City officials meet to discuss school safety

Philadelphia city officials will hold a press conference on Monday to discuss the ongoing effort to keep students safe despite the rampant gun violence in the city. There have been 180 gun violence victims under the age of 18 this year. Some points of discussion will be heightened police presence near schools and the hope that community leaders will assist in creating a safe space for young people.

Almost half of Afghan refugees are children

Philadelphia International Airport has welcomed over 25,000 refugees from Afghanistan. A letter from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin states that around 44% of the 50,000 refugees taken in by the U.S. have been children. This is about proportional to the demographics of Afghanistan, where 41% of the population is under 14.

Dilworth Park ice rink reopening this week