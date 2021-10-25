Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Eagles woes continue in Vegas, SEPTA workers authorize strike if needed

Sam Britt

Sam Britt

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Raiders stomp Eagles

  • Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense dominated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday en route to a 33-22 victory. Carr finished with a career-high 91.1% completion percentage, 323 yards and a touchdown without his top offensive weapon tight end Darren Waller. The Eagles took a hit as running back Miles Sanders was forced to leave the game with a right leg injury.

SEPTA workers vote to authorize strike

  • The union representing SEPTA workers voted on Sunday to authorize a strike if an agreement on a new contract is not reached by Oct. 31. A potential strike would impact rail lines, bus service and the school system which relies on public transportation. A spokesperson for SEPTA said that they are hopeful that an agreement will be reached this week to avoid service disruption.

New study finds unvaccinated are at risk of reinfection from COVID every 16 months

  • A study on natural immunity from the Yale School of Public Health found that unvaccinated people who have already contracted COVID-19 are at risk of reinfection 16 months later. The data shows that three months post-infection an unvaccinated person has a 5% chance of reinfection and 16 months later the odds are 50%.

Philadelphia ballot to include question on marijuana decriminalization

  • Philadelphia voters will be asked four ballot questions during Nov. 2 general election and one of them is about the push to decriminalize marijuana. The question asks if Philadelphia should urge the state to decriminalize marijuana for adult use. Voting will not change the law but will show the state how the voting body of Philadelphia feels about the issue.

