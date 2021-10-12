The Philly Four: Rats run rampant in Germantown, FBI raids Philly Proud Boys member's home

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Ben Simmons surprises Sixers, shows up unannounced

Disgruntled All-Star point guard Ben Simmons arrived without notice at the Philadelphia 76ers facility on Monday after not speaking to the team since late August. The Sixers were unaware Simmons was in town until he completed a COVID test at the arena. Sources say that Simmons is going to meet with the organization on Tuesday to discuss his trade demands and future in Philadephia.

Germantown asks for assistance as rats invade

Residents of the Germantown section of Philadelphia have asked the city for help dealing with a rat infestation. These cries for assistance fell on deaf ears as the city said it would take up to six months to deal with the problem. Residents said that it is far too long as rats have been setting up their homes inside the area's businesses.

FBI raids home of Philadelphia Proud Boy VP

The FBI raided a house belonging to the vice president of Philadelphia's chapter of The Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group. Agents collected electronics from Aaron Whallon Wolkind in order to gather information on the groups' involvement in the Jan. 6 Capital riots. Wolkind's lawyer said he believes the raid was meant to get information that can be used to convict the president of the Philly Proud Boys, Zach Rehl.

Info on mail-in ballot drop boxes in Philadelphia

Drop boxes have opened for mail-in ballots for Philadelphia's general election on Nov. 2. All boxes have 24/7 access and are monitored by surveillance cameras. City residents can apply for a mail-in ballot up to Oct. 26. There are 13 boxes located throughout the city.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.