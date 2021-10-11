The Philly Four: City celebrates first Indigenous Peoples' Day, Columbus statue remains covered

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philadelphia celebrates first-ever Indigenous Peoples' Day

Philadelphia joined 130 other cities and states across the country in celebrating Indigenous People's Day this Monday instead of Columbus Day. After Mayor Jim Kenney made this change last year, the city faced a lawsuit demanding a change back to Columbus Day. One leader of a local Italian American group said the change was "ethnic discrimination."

State court allows Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza to remain covered

A ruling on Saturday night vacated an earlier decision by Common Pleas Court to remove the wooden box covering the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza. Police barricades have been set up around the statue to prevent residents from reaching it. Some locals see the statue as a representation of Italian heritage while others want the depiction of the infamous explorer gone.

Eagles stop skid, claw back to beat Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles ended their three-game losing streak on Sunday as they made up a 12 point deficit and beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18. Quarterback Jalen Hurts got it done on the ground, rushing for two second-half touchdowns to give the Eagles the lead. Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith finished the game with 77 yards on seven catches.

Pennsylvania data shows vaccine's waning effectiveness over time

New data from Pennsylvania shows that over time the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine begins to dissipate and this could account for the virus continuing to spread. However, this does not mean the vaccine does not work, in Pennsylvania only .05% of the vaccinated population has been hospitalized with COVID. Around 64% of the state has received one dose and it is too soon to tell how booster shots have affected hospitalization.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.