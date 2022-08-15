Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm Beach

This chic Water Club East Tower condo showcases artistic flair in the perfect setting. There are large marble tile floors throughout that accent the tall ceilings and windows. The den allows for an intimate conversational area among other uses. The guest bedroom is very comfortable with two large closets and a wrap-around terrace. The kitchen anchors the open great room living space that takes advantage of the eastern views. The kitchen has an oversized island for dining, custom cabinetry with drawers and terrific lighting. The adjacent living area is perfect for enjoying the lively views of the Intracoastal. The dedicated dining area offers an entrance to the balcony. The southeastern facing balcony is very spacious and is perfect for very personal views of the luxury amenities.

This Condo is offered turnkey with a few exclusions. As an Owner at Water Club, you will enjoy: two fitness centers, three pools including one lap pool, gated entry, guest suites, private elevator lobbies, full-time security and a super convenient location to all North Palm Beach has to offer. Presented by The Keyes Company.

√ 2 Bedroom

√ 2 Bathroom

√ 2 Balconies with amazing views of North Palm Beach and the Intracoastal

√ Resort style amenities

√ 2 Fitness centers

√ 3 Pools

√ Private Elevators

√ Garage Parking

