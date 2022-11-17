Appreciation: A story of Love this Thanksgiving by Salvador Tijerina

Salvador Sr and Salvador Jr Salvador Tijerina Jr

Last year, a few days before Thanksgiving, I lost my father. I remember sitting dazed at our Thanksgiving table, feeling so lost and sad that my father would no longer accompany us. I tried to make sense of his death and could not find anything to ease the pain I was feeling. My father was 88 years old, he was a Vietnam war veteran that served his country. He was a hard working, loving husband and father. He always put our family before himself and never complained about working long hours or doing things for us when we needed him. He was a great man.

About a year before his passing, I moved my parents closer to me so that I could check on them more regularly. My father could no longer walk due to his diabetes and bad circulation in his legs, so he was bed ridden. I would go change him and feed him each morning. I would come home from work for lunch to do the same. I’m the evening, I would bathe him and make sure he took his medications and spoiled him. I would tell him he was now MY baby and he would laugh.

Even though it was hard and very stressful, I kept doing this day in and day out. I worried about him and my mother so much, Whenever I would be tired or felt overwhelmed, I always told myself that I cannot give up because my parents never gave up on me and they took care of me when I was a kid and needed it. It was my turn to do for them as they did for me. They deserved my time and attention for all they did for me and my siblings. They never left me alone and always went above and beyond as parents do for their kids.

Up until my father‘s death, I was there. I was there with him, holding his hand, while he took his last breathe. I feel very sad knowing his first year anniversary of his passing is coming up, coinciding with Thanksgiving Day. Now more than ever, I miss my father. This Thanksgiving, I have more to be thankful for. I give thanks for having my father for 45 years and all of the memories we have made. I am thankful for the honor and opportunity of taking care of him as he once did for me. I take solace in the fact that I was able to give back to my father, being there for him as he was for me. I give thanks for the opportunity to do that for someone that means so much to me and that is what makes Thanksgiving so special now that he is gone.

Remember always to give thanks for the little things in life. Take time to say “Thank you” to your parents, your family, friends and neighbors. A small gesture of goodwill can mean a great deal to someone else. Prayers and best wishes for all this holiday season.