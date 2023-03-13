What is Wrong With King Charles III's Fingers?

When thinking of King Charles III, fingers are likely not the first thing that comes to mind. However, in recent months, people have been intrigued by the King's fingers. This interest came from a photograph taken in 2021, which showed the then 74-year-old King pulling a pint of beer during an engagement in South London. In the photo, his hands appeared swollen, sparking speculation about the state of his fingers, which had been a topic of discussion since 2021.

The pictures shows that King Charles III's hands have become red, sore, and chafed, with some users making "sausage finger" jokes about their redness and swelling.

Sausage Fingers as a Marketing Tactic

It may be hard to believe, but a New Zealand butcher has turned King Charles III's swollen fingers into a marketing opportunity by creating a product called "King Charles sausage fingers" to celebrate the monarch's ascension to the throne. Avon's Butchery in Auckland announced on social media that they would be selling the creatively named sausages for a limited time.

The Butchery made a witty reference to the recent viral photos of the King's swollen fingers by giving their new product the King's name. They even replaced the King's fingers in a picture of him with actual sausages as a humorous touch. The caption read, "I'm going to hell." The uploaded image depicted the "King Charles III sausage fingers" on display in the butcher shop, with the caption "Limited supplies," prompting mixed reactions from laughter to criticism about taking the joke too far.

Is There Anything to Worry About?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PF6Ow_0lHKoNK800
Photo byNorthern Ireland Office

A recent explanation has been offered by a British physician as to why King Charles III's fingers are popularly referred to as "sausage fingers" on social media. According to Dr. Gareth Nye, as quoted in the Daily Star, water retention or old age could be the cause of this condition. Edema is a disorder in which the body retains fluid in the limbs, causing them to swell, and this can also affect the hands. By pressing the swollen area for about fifteen seconds, one can determine if this is the source of the swelling.

Arthritis is another possible reason for the patient's swollen fingers, according to the doctor. He explained that the condition usually manifests itself in three primary regions of the hand: the thumb joint, either joint in the fingers, and both joints in the middle finger. "Fingers will typically become swollen, uncomfortable, and stiff," he said, "and although medication might assist with the discomfort, the swelling may persist even after the pain is relieved."

Dr. Nye, however, was quick to point out that these scenarios do not indicate that the King of the United Kingdom is experiencing any significant health issues. He later clarified,

"There aren't any serious health issues that can be inferred from swollen fingers, and it's probably just a marker of his age."

Cornwall Live reported that King Charles III joked about his swollen fingers, referring to them as "sausage fingers," while visiting Australia in 2012. This was allegedly because of the long flight to Australia's tropical temperature.

It's safe to assume that the King is well aware of the social media buzz that follows his photos, and he's likely grateful that this is not a serious health concern.

