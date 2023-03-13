What Will Happen If the Earth Suddenly Stops Spinning?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6Cr3_0lH1ln0B00
Photo byNASA

The Earth spins at approximately 1000 miles per hour due East at the Equator, a fact that often goes unnoticed. This speed is responsible for the seamless transition between day and night and helps regulate weather patterns worldwide. If the Earth were to suddenly stop rotating, the atmosphere would continue to move due to its existing momentum, similar to how passengers in a fast-moving car would be jolted forward if the brakes were applied abruptly.

Moreover, every object on the surface of the Earth, unless bolted to bedrock, would be propelled eastward at the same speed of 1000 miles per hour. This includes natural features such as rocks, trees, bodies of water, as well as human-made structures like houses and buildings. As a result, strong winds and tidal waves would ravage coastal cities and cause natural disasters like tsunamis and cyclones that could wipe out all signs of life on the Earth's surface.

A Slow Stop Does Not Mean Less Damage

The misconception that a gradual stop in the Earth's rotation would result in less catastrophic damage is unfounded. Although the effects would occur more slowly, they would be just as severe and irreversible.

The Earth's shape is not a perfect sphere, but rather a bulging sphere due to its rotation around the axis. If the Earth were to gradually slow down its spinning, the bulging water from the Equator's oceans would gradually shift towards the poles due to centrifugal force.

As a result, the oceans would flood the Earth, leaving behind a single mega-continent in the middle of the planet. Furthermore, the slowing down of the Earth's atmosphere would create inconsistent air pressure around the world, making only a few areas potentially habitable for humans.

Powerful Quakes and Volcanic Eruptions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdMd0_0lH1ln0B00
Photo byOliver Spalt

The Earth formed of three layers: the core, mantle, and crust, all of which move in tandem with the planet's rotation. If the Earth were to slow down, its inner layers would also decelerate, leading to significant geological disturbances.

The layers of the Earth are made up of distinct materials, which would decelerate at varying rates. This would cause destructive friction between the layers, resulting in earthquakes. The imbalance of tectonic plates would create further friction, leading to multiple super volcanic eruptions worldwide.

Day and night are a result of the Earth's rotation around its axis. If the rotation were to cease, the Earth would still revolve around the Sun, but each day and night would last for six months.

One hemisphere of the Earth would remain permanently exposed to the Sun, while the other would be in eternal darkness. The extreme temperatures on the sun-facing side could reach up to 137 degrees Fahrenheit, while the night side would experience temperatures as low as -67 degrees Fahrenheit. The intense sunlight on one side of the planet would cause atmospheric erosion and lead to the evaporation of oceans and the erosion of land.

Meanwhile, the cooling and condensing of the atmosphere on the dark side of the Earth would cause a constant cycle of hot air being drawn from the sun-facing side, leading to destructive storms on both hemispheres. Such extreme weather patterns would render the planet uninhabitable.

Furthermore, with each day lasting for six months, the natural signals that regulate sleep in human bodies, known as rhythmic cellular processes, would malfunction without the natural cycle of day and night. The human body would stop producing essential chemicals like melatonin, leading to sleep deprivation and ultimately death for humans and other species.

Harmful Rays and Catastrophic Collisions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHhGP_0lH1ln0B00
Photo byKevin Gill

Scientists believe that stopping the Earth's rotation could cause the collapse of the planet's magnetic field. The Earth's core, which is composed of metal, generates a pattern of invisible magnetic forces that surround the planet.

If this magnetic field were to collapse, the consequences would be much more severe than the loss of the North and South Pole's compass direction. The magnetic fields surrounding the Earth act as a protective barrier, shielding the planet from cosmic rays and electromagnetic storms caused by the Sun. Without this protection, the planet would be exposed to scorching heat and massive fires, which could be devastating.

The Moon's constant orbit around the Earth is a result of tidal locking, caused by the gravitational pull that the Earth exerts on the Moon. The Earth and Moon have an equal tidal force on each other.

However, the Earth's speed is faster than that of the Moon, causing the Moon to gradually move away from the Earth. If the Earth were to suddenly stop in its tracks, the Moon would start to move closer to the planet, and eventually, a catastrophic collision could occur.

Any Chance of Survival?

Surviving an astronomical catastrophe of this magnitude would be nearly impossible for humans, and only a few areas would remain habitable on Earth. However, limited resources such as food and water would make long-term survival unfeasible.

Cold water marine life, on the other hand, may be able to adapt and survive such a catastrophic event. While the complete cessation of Earth's rotation is an improbable event, it is estimated to occur billions of years in the future, so there is no immediate cause for concern.

