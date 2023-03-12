Remembering Rosie The Riveter WWII Poster This Women's History Month

Sal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yhi7K_0lGN5gxx00
Photo byJ. Howard Miller

Rosie the Riveter emerged as a cultural icon during the Second World War, symbolizing the war effort through an iconic poster. Featuring the fictional character of Rosie flexing her muscles and proclaiming "We Can Do It!", the poster aimed to recruit female workers for defense industries. The poster's success is evident from the rising levels of female workers who joined the workforce from 1941 until the war's end, demonstrating the state's effective use of propaganda to encourage women to work.

Between December 1941 and July of the following year, the number of employed women in the United States grew from 12 million to 19 million, with 2 million women working in the war manufacturing industry alone. This surge in female participation in the workforce was largely due to the impact of Rosie the Riveter and other propaganda campaigns. Therefore, it is important to understand how this iconic poster was created and how it impacted women's lives in America.

How it Started

J. Howard Miller, an artist based in Pittsburgh, is credited with creating the "We Can Do It" version of Rosie. This popular poster was mainly displayed in factories and did not gain widespread popularity despite featuring the iconic character.

On the other hand, Norman Rockwell's version of Rosie, which was featured in the Saturday Evening Post in 1943, was more popular during that time. Rosie was also represented in other forms, such as a radio version that was broadcasted nationally through a song.

Throughout the war, multiple versions of Rosie appeared in various media, including newspapers, movies, photographs, and government-issued leaflets. The enduring image of Rosie as a symbol of women's participation in the workforce was solidified by the release of the popular song "Rosie the Riveter" by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb in early 1943.

Why We Needed This

In 1941, Pearl Harbor happened, and it thrust the United States into the Second World War. As the war escalated, more men were sent to serve abroad than ever before. The war led to a domestic labor shortage and a potential economic downturn.

Historically, the United States had a culture that emphasized distinct gender roles and relegated women to the household, but a growing need for labor, ultimately meant that the government needed to incorporate women into the labor force. Women were an excellent untapped source of labor that could meet the shortage, caused by men being displaced out of the labor force.

In addition to a lack of labor, there was also a greater demand for goods in the weapons manufacturing industry. The government required weaponry, vehicles, aircraft, and armament, which needed to be rapidly produced. The more significant production requirements also created a demand for workers. In brief, the economic demands created the impetus to integrate women into the workforce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aerOc_0lGN5gxx00
Photo byShaun C. Williams

The Progressive Thinkers

Since the 1920s, women have been advocating for an increase in their participation in the workforce. In response, the government established the War Manpower Commission, a wartime organization tasked with formulating policies to encourage women to join the workforce.

The Women's Advisory Committee, comprised of prominent working women, was part of the War Manpower Commission. Such agencies played a vital role in shaping public opinion on women's participation in the workforce and also actively helped women find employment. For instance, the US employment service distributed pamphlets containing job opportunities for women.

The Office of War Information also distributed these pamphlets to assist women in finding work in civil services and manufacturing industries. In addition, training programs were initiated to teach women various skills through trade schools. Riveting became a popular job for women, as it required accuracy, precision, and a delicate touch that women excelled at.

Following their training, women were able to match men's proficiency in industrial units. The combination of a novel labor force and innovative industrial production techniques resulted in enhanced efficiency, leading to significant economic gains.

Employing practices such as factory labor division and scientific management methods, women produced goods at a faster pace, ultimately reducing the production time for each unit. For instance, Boeing aircraft production quadrupled during the war years. Women proved to be a successful solution in meeting the demands of the war.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSIj9_0lGN5gxx00
Photo byU.S. Office of War Information

What Many Don't Know

Rosie the Riveter propaganda posters were effective in saving the economy from collapse, but they overshadowed the gender inequality prevalent in women's participation in the workforce. Despite performing equally well, women were paid lower wages, around 10 to 15 cents less than men. Although laws existed to ensure equal pay, they failed to translate into practical equality for women.

Moreover, women's participation was viewed as temporary, and men believed that they would reclaim their jobs once they returned from war. Men resented women for allegedly stealing jobs that rightfully belonged to them. The justification for paying women lower wages relied on sexist rhetoric, claiming that most women lacked experience compared to men and that seniority meant higher compensation.

After the war ended, the number of working women decreased, but some positive changes still occurred. Although women transitioned from higher-paying manufacturing jobs to lower-paying clerical work, their overall participation in the workforce increased compared to pre-war levels. Moreover, the number of married women who were employed also rose after the war. The poster of Rosie the Riveter had a significant impact on public perception of women's roles, fueling a desire among women to strive for equality in society.

References

https://www.defense.gov/News/Feature-Stories/story/Article/1791664/rosie-the-riveter-inspired-women-to-serve-in-world-war-ii/
https://www.nps.gov/rori/
https://goordnance.army.mil/history/rosie.html
https://www.womenshistory.org/resources/lesson-plan/rosie-riveter

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Women# Womens History Month# United States# World War II

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a History Educator and a Lifelong Learner with a Masters in Global History.

Illinois State
1K followers

More from Sal

Cruise Company Offers 100% Refund If You Disappear At the Bermuda Triangle

Everyone would be thrilled at the opportunity to visit the Bermuda Triangle, despite the potential risk of never returning. Fortunately, a cruise company has devised a solution to this problem with a new offer. The company guarantees a full refund in the event of the ship's disappearance. This incredible offer is being promoted by the Ancient Mysteries Cruise in their advertisement, which reads,

Read full story

What Will Happen If the Sun Explodes Tomorrow?

The vastness of our universe is beyond comprehension. Imagine the longest beach in this world and pick up a handful of sand. That handful represents our galaxy. Now, pick a single grain of sand from that handful, and that is our planet Earth. To put it into perspective, a human being would likely be equal to an atom within that grain of sand. In the grand scheme of things, life is insignificant.

Read full story
86 comments

What is Wrong With King Charles III's Fingers?

When thinking of King Charles III, fingers are likely not the first thing that comes to mind. However, in recent months, people have been intrigued by the King's fingers. This interest came from a photograph taken in 2021, which showed the then 74-year-old King pulling a pint of beer during an engagement in South London. In the photo, his hands appeared swollen, sparking speculation about the state of his fingers, which had been a topic of discussion since 2021.

Read full story
104 comments

What Will Happen If the Earth Suddenly Stops Spinning?

The Earth spins at approximately 1000 miles per hour due East at the Equator, a fact that often goes unnoticed. This speed is responsible for the seamless transition between day and night and helps regulate weather patterns worldwide. If the Earth were to suddenly stop rotating, the atmosphere would continue to move due to its existing momentum, similar to how passengers in a fast-moving car would be jolted forward if the brakes were applied abruptly.

Read full story
339 comments

What Will Happen If the World Runs Out of Oil?

Modern societies owe their development to the industrial revolution, which was powered by oil. Oil has had a significant impact on our lives since the 1950s, enabling technological advancements that have revolutionized our way of life. The importance of oil to our industries and modern economies cannot be overstated, making it a critical element of our lives.

Read full story
81 comments

How Andre Became Andre "The Giant"

Born on May 19, 1946, in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, Andre was the child of a Bulgarian father and a Polish mother. At birth, he weighed a staggering 6 kilograms and displayed symptoms of Gigantism from an early age. As he recounted in an interview from the 1970s,

Read full story

Hubble Space Telescope’s 13 Billion Years Old Photo

For years, scientists have been working tirelessly to unravel the enigmas of our universe. The Hubble Space Telescope, named after the American astronomer Edwin Hubble, was deployed into Earth's lower orbit in 1990.

Read full story
4 comments

The Child Actor Who Was Robbed of Millions By His Mother

Chaplin and Jackie Coogan in The KidPhoto byJ. Willis Sayre Collection of Theatrical Photographs. During the era of silent films, the glitz and glamour of the big screen, coupled with the potential for wealth and fame, drew many people to the industry. Among these people was Jackie Coogan, one of the earliest child actors to grace the big screen.

Read full story
41 comments

How Deep are the Oceans?

Water is what makes our planet unique and allows it to support life. It is an important part of our atmosphere and makes up 70% of the Earth's surface. The vastness of the Earth's water bodies has left scientists in awe. While we have yet to explore the depths of the oceans thoroughly, the portions we have examined have left us fascinated.

Read full story
16 comments

Predictions About 2023 Made 100 Years Ago

It is difficult to comprehend the hopes and fears of people in 1923, a century ago. Paul Fairie, a scholar and lecturer at the University of Calgary, has uncovered newspaper clippings from 1923 where scientists and social scientists made predictions about the future. These forecasts, which often centered on concerns that still trouble us today, provide valuable insight into the past. However, they also highlight the uncertainty of time itself, as Fairie admits that he has no idea what the world will be like a century from now. Despite this, here are some predictions from the past that demonstrate just how far we have come over the last century.

Read full story
20 comments

What Will Happen When King Charles Passes Away?

On September 9, 2022, King Charles gave his first public address as monarch, promising to uphold the Constitutional principles of the nation throughout his reign. Upon his death, his son Prince William will succeed him as monarch, and there are already preparations in place for this event, codenamed “Operation Menai Bridge.” This article outlines the eight things that are expected to occur when King Charles passes away.

Read full story
265 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy