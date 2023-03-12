Remembering Rosie The Riveter WWII Poster This Women's History Month

Photo by J. Howard Miller

Rosie the Riveter emerged as a cultural icon during the Second World War, symbolizing the war effort through an iconic poster. Featuring the fictional character of Rosie flexing her muscles and proclaiming "We Can Do It!", the poster aimed to recruit female workers for defense industries. The poster's success is evident from the rising levels of female workers who joined the workforce from 1941 until the war's end, demonstrating the state's effective use of propaganda to encourage women to work.

Between December 1941 and July of the following year, the number of employed women in the United States grew from 12 million to 19 million, with 2 million women working in the war manufacturing industry alone. This surge in female participation in the workforce was largely due to the impact of Rosie the Riveter and other propaganda campaigns. Therefore, it is important to understand how this iconic poster was created and how it impacted women's lives in America.

How it Started

J. Howard Miller, an artist based in Pittsburgh, is credited with creating the "We Can Do It" version of Rosie. This popular poster was mainly displayed in factories and did not gain widespread popularity despite featuring the iconic character.

On the other hand, Norman Rockwell's version of Rosie, which was featured in the Saturday Evening Post in 1943, was more popular during that time. Rosie was also represented in other forms, such as a radio version that was broadcasted nationally through a song.

Throughout the war, multiple versions of Rosie appeared in various media, including newspapers, movies, photographs, and government-issued leaflets. The enduring image of Rosie as a symbol of women's participation in the workforce was solidified by the release of the popular song "Rosie the Riveter" by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb in early 1943.

Why We Needed This

In 1941, Pearl Harbor happened, and it thrust the United States into the Second World War. As the war escalated, more men were sent to serve abroad than ever before. The war led to a domestic labor shortage and a potential economic downturn.

Historically, the United States had a culture that emphasized distinct gender roles and relegated women to the household, but a growing need for labor, ultimately meant that the government needed to incorporate women into the labor force. Women were an excellent untapped source of labor that could meet the shortage, caused by men being displaced out of the labor force.

In addition to a lack of labor, there was also a greater demand for goods in the weapons manufacturing industry. The government required weaponry, vehicles, aircraft, and armament, which needed to be rapidly produced. The more significant production requirements also created a demand for workers. In brief, the economic demands created the impetus to integrate women into the workforce.

Photo by Shaun C. Williams

The Progressive Thinkers

Since the 1920s, women have been advocating for an increase in their participation in the workforce. In response, the government established the War Manpower Commission, a wartime organization tasked with formulating policies to encourage women to join the workforce.

The Women's Advisory Committee, comprised of prominent working women, was part of the War Manpower Commission. Such agencies played a vital role in shaping public opinion on women's participation in the workforce and also actively helped women find employment. For instance, the US employment service distributed pamphlets containing job opportunities for women.

The Office of War Information also distributed these pamphlets to assist women in finding work in civil services and manufacturing industries. In addition, training programs were initiated to teach women various skills through trade schools. Riveting became a popular job for women, as it required accuracy, precision, and a delicate touch that women excelled at.

Following their training, women were able to match men's proficiency in industrial units. The combination of a novel labor force and innovative industrial production techniques resulted in enhanced efficiency, leading to significant economic gains.

Employing practices such as factory labor division and scientific management methods, women produced goods at a faster pace, ultimately reducing the production time for each unit. For instance, Boeing aircraft production quadrupled during the war years. Women proved to be a successful solution in meeting the demands of the war.

Photo by U.S. Office of War Information

What Many Don't Know

Rosie the Riveter propaganda posters were effective in saving the economy from collapse, but they overshadowed the gender inequality prevalent in women's participation in the workforce. Despite performing equally well, women were paid lower wages, around 10 to 15 cents less than men. Although laws existed to ensure equal pay, they failed to translate into practical equality for women.

Moreover, women's participation was viewed as temporary, and men believed that they would reclaim their jobs once they returned from war. Men resented women for allegedly stealing jobs that rightfully belonged to them. The justification for paying women lower wages relied on sexist rhetoric, claiming that most women lacked experience compared to men and that seniority meant higher compensation.

After the war ended, the number of working women decreased, but some positive changes still occurred. Although women transitioned from higher-paying manufacturing jobs to lower-paying clerical work, their overall participation in the workforce increased compared to pre-war levels. Moreover, the number of married women who were employed also rose after the war. The poster of Rosie the Riveter had a significant impact on public perception of women's roles, fueling a desire among women to strive for equality in society.

