What Will Happen If the World Runs Out of Oil?

Sal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8YUU_0lFlAmhc00
Photo byDavid Falconer

Modern societies owe their development to the industrial revolution, which was powered by oil. Oil has had a significant impact on our lives since the 1950s, enabling technological advancements that have revolutionized our way of life. The importance of oil to our industries and modern economies cannot be overstated, making it a critical element of our lives.

The vital role of oil in society has led to wars fought to secure access to larger oil reserves, such as the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988. Given the significance of oil to human civilization, it is crucial to consider the consequences of running out of oil.

The 1979 Global Oil Crisis

The availability of oil has always been volatile, vulnerable to external factors like political turmoil and wars. For instance, the Iranian revolution in 1979 caused an oil shock that curtailed the production and supply of crude oil. This shortage led to a significant surge in oil prices, even though the 1979 crisis only resulted in a 7% decline in global oil production.

The economic ramifications of this downturn were felt by both developed and developing countries alike. The United States was especially hard-hit, suffering an unprecedented energy crisis that could only be remedied through political changes that led to the deregulation of oil prices.

Since 1979, global dependence on oil has increased, and its applications have expanded beyond the transportation and industrial sectors. Oil is also utilized in producing essential items like plastic packaging and life-saving medications. In a world without oil, automobiles would become inoperable, rendering them useless as a primary mode of transportation.

The resulting mobility limitations would hinder workers' ability to commute, and the economy would suffer considerably, necessitating a radical shift in our working patterns. Occupations that require lengthy commutes would decrease, and employers would prioritize establishing workplace communities and industries near residential areas to adapt to the oil shortage. Interestingly, the internet would remain operational as a significant proportion of its infrastructure relies on coal and natural gas instead of oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CK3HG_0lFlAmhc00
Photo byThe Central Intelligence Agency

The Cons of Oil Dependence

Nations that have invested in renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric power, will have a competitive advantage over those that heavily rely on oil. In the transportation sector, natural gas could serve as a feasible substitute for oil. The higher a nation's dependence on oil alternatives, the lower their chances of experiencing a man-made famine resulting from oil scarcity.

Countries that specialize in oil, including Venezuela, Nigeria, and Algeria, will confront severe challenges once their oil reserves are depleted. These nations will have to diversify their economies to prevent financial collapse.

Even the United States, with its advanced economy, lacks viable oil substitutes. Nevertheless, the US has the world's largest oil reserve, which should sustain its military and critical industries for a limited period, allowing for adaptation to the new reality. Those who prepare for the inevitable exhaustion of oil resources worldwide will likely succeed in transitioning to alternative energy sources.

At the microeconomic level, individuals' daily routines will undergo significant transformations. As meat production depends heavily on oil, society will shift towards diets with reduced meat consumption. Moreover, urbanization will decline as individuals seek economic prospects in rural regions.

The utilization of high-quality fertilizers, which are oil-dependent, will become impractical. Consequently, food scarcity is probable and will necessitate reduced consumption. However, the silver lining is that the obesity epidemic, fueled by the consumption of processed foods that require oil for production, will mitigate to some extent.

Will We Move Towards Complete Economic Destruction?

In essence, the depletion of oil reserves is not synonymous with an apocalypse. Ideally, experts anticipate that by the time oil scarcity reaches a critical level, humanity will have transitioned to sustainable energy sources.

Alternatively, eco-friendly alternatives can be adopted in place of oil-reliant practices, such as exchanging cars for bicycles. Moreover, the absence of oil may allow the Earth to heal from the detrimental effects it has incurred from oil usage. The true danger lies in continuing to consume oil until it causes irreversible damage to the planet, leading to uninhabitable conditions.

Despite the significant role that oil has played in shaping modern society, its disappearance can serve as a disguised blessing if it averts a catastrophic climate crisis. Ultimately, it is preferable to prioritize mitigating climate change over the temporary comforts afforded by oil.

References

https://ourworld.unu.edu/en/what-happens-when-the-oil-runs-out
https://www.columbiatribune.com/story/lifestyle/family/2019/02/19/what-will-happen-if-we/984887007/
https://www.npd.no/en/facts/publications/norwegian-continental-shelf/norwegian-continental-shelf-no1-2020/what-if-oil-disappeared-tomorrow/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Energy# Climate Change# Environment# United States# What If

Comments / 74

Published by

I am a History Educator and a Lifelong Learner with a Masters in Global History.

Illinois State
1K followers

More from Sal

What is Wrong With King Charles III's Fingers?

When thinking of King Charles III, fingers are likely not the first thing that comes to mind. However, in recent months, people have been intrigued by the King's fingers. This interest came from a photograph taken in 2021, which showed the then 74-year-old King pulling a pint of beer during an engagement in South London. In the photo, his hands appeared swollen, sparking speculation about the state of his fingers, which had been a topic of discussion since 2021.

Read full story
79 comments

What Will Happen If the Earth Suddenly Stops Spinning?

The Earth spins at approximately 1000 miles per hour due East at the Equator, a fact that often goes unnoticed. This speed is responsible for the seamless transition between day and night and helps regulate weather patterns worldwide. If the Earth were to suddenly stop rotating, the atmosphere would continue to move due to its existing momentum, similar to how passengers in a fast-moving car would be jolted forward if the brakes were applied abruptly.

Read full story
300 comments

Remembering Rosie The Riveter WWII Poster This Women's History Month

Rosie the Riveter emerged as a cultural icon during the Second World War, symbolizing the war effort through an iconic poster. Featuring the fictional character of Rosie flexing her muscles and proclaiming "We Can Do It!", the poster aimed to recruit female workers for defense industries. The poster's success is evident from the rising levels of female workers who joined the workforce from 1941 until the war's end, demonstrating the state's effective use of propaganda to encourage women to work.

Read full story
4 comments

How Andre Became Andre "The Giant"

Born on May 19, 1946, in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, Andre was the child of a Bulgarian father and a Polish mother. At birth, he weighed a staggering 6 kilograms and displayed symptoms of Gigantism from an early age. As he recounted in an interview from the 1970s,

Read full story

Hubble Space Telescope’s 13 Billion Years Old Photo

For years, scientists have been working tirelessly to unravel the enigmas of our universe. The Hubble Space Telescope, named after the American astronomer Edwin Hubble, was deployed into Earth's lower orbit in 1990.

Read full story
4 comments

The Child Actor Who Was Robbed of Millions By His Mother

Chaplin and Jackie Coogan in The KidPhoto byJ. Willis Sayre Collection of Theatrical Photographs. During the era of silent films, the glitz and glamour of the big screen, coupled with the potential for wealth and fame, drew many people to the industry. Among these people was Jackie Coogan, one of the earliest child actors to grace the big screen.

Read full story
41 comments

How Deep are the Oceans?

Water is what makes our planet unique and allows it to support life. It is an important part of our atmosphere and makes up 70% of the Earth's surface. The vastness of the Earth's water bodies has left scientists in awe. While we have yet to explore the depths of the oceans thoroughly, the portions we have examined have left us fascinated.

Read full story
16 comments

Predictions About 2023 Made 100 Years Ago

It is difficult to comprehend the hopes and fears of people in 1923, a century ago. Paul Fairie, a scholar and lecturer at the University of Calgary, has uncovered newspaper clippings from 1923 where scientists and social scientists made predictions about the future. These forecasts, which often centered on concerns that still trouble us today, provide valuable insight into the past. However, they also highlight the uncertainty of time itself, as Fairie admits that he has no idea what the world will be like a century from now. Despite this, here are some predictions from the past that demonstrate just how far we have come over the last century.

Read full story
20 comments

What Will Happen When King Charles Passes Away?

On September 9, 2022, King Charles gave his first public address as monarch, promising to uphold the Constitutional principles of the nation throughout his reign. Upon his death, his son Prince William will succeed him as monarch, and there are already preparations in place for this event, codenamed “Operation Menai Bridge.” This article outlines the eight things that are expected to occur when King Charles passes away.

Read full story
265 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy