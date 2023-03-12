What Will Happen If the World Runs Out of Oil?

Photo by David Falconer

Modern societies owe their development to the industrial revolution, which was powered by oil. Oil has had a significant impact on our lives since the 1950s, enabling technological advancements that have revolutionized our way of life. The importance of oil to our industries and modern economies cannot be overstated, making it a critical element of our lives.

The vital role of oil in society has led to wars fought to secure access to larger oil reserves, such as the Iran-Iraq War of 1980-1988. Given the significance of oil to human civilization, it is crucial to consider the consequences of running out of oil.

The 1979 Global Oil Crisis

The availability of oil has always been volatile, vulnerable to external factors like political turmoil and wars. For instance, the Iranian revolution in 1979 caused an oil shock that curtailed the production and supply of crude oil. This shortage led to a significant surge in oil prices, even though the 1979 crisis only resulted in a 7% decline in global oil production.

The economic ramifications of this downturn were felt by both developed and developing countries alike. The United States was especially hard-hit, suffering an unprecedented energy crisis that could only be remedied through political changes that led to the deregulation of oil prices.

Since 1979, global dependence on oil has increased, and its applications have expanded beyond the transportation and industrial sectors. Oil is also utilized in producing essential items like plastic packaging and life-saving medications. In a world without oil, automobiles would become inoperable, rendering them useless as a primary mode of transportation.

The resulting mobility limitations would hinder workers' ability to commute, and the economy would suffer considerably, necessitating a radical shift in our working patterns. Occupations that require lengthy commutes would decrease, and employers would prioritize establishing workplace communities and industries near residential areas to adapt to the oil shortage. Interestingly, the internet would remain operational as a significant proportion of its infrastructure relies on coal and natural gas instead of oil.

The Cons of Oil Dependence

Nations that have invested in renewable energy sources, such as hydroelectric power, will have a competitive advantage over those that heavily rely on oil. In the transportation sector, natural gas could serve as a feasible substitute for oil. The higher a nation's dependence on oil alternatives, the lower their chances of experiencing a man-made famine resulting from oil scarcity.

Countries that specialize in oil, including Venezuela, Nigeria, and Algeria, will confront severe challenges once their oil reserves are depleted. These nations will have to diversify their economies to prevent financial collapse.

Even the United States, with its advanced economy, lacks viable oil substitutes. Nevertheless, the US has the world's largest oil reserve, which should sustain its military and critical industries for a limited period, allowing for adaptation to the new reality. Those who prepare for the inevitable exhaustion of oil resources worldwide will likely succeed in transitioning to alternative energy sources.

At the microeconomic level, individuals' daily routines will undergo significant transformations. As meat production depends heavily on oil, society will shift towards diets with reduced meat consumption. Moreover, urbanization will decline as individuals seek economic prospects in rural regions.

The utilization of high-quality fertilizers, which are oil-dependent, will become impractical. Consequently, food scarcity is probable and will necessitate reduced consumption. However, the silver lining is that the obesity epidemic, fueled by the consumption of processed foods that require oil for production, will mitigate to some extent.

Will We Move Towards Complete Economic Destruction?

In essence, the depletion of oil reserves is not synonymous with an apocalypse. Ideally, experts anticipate that by the time oil scarcity reaches a critical level, humanity will have transitioned to sustainable energy sources.

Alternatively, eco-friendly alternatives can be adopted in place of oil-reliant practices, such as exchanging cars for bicycles. Moreover, the absence of oil may allow the Earth to heal from the detrimental effects it has incurred from oil usage. The true danger lies in continuing to consume oil until it causes irreversible damage to the planet, leading to uninhabitable conditions.

Despite the significant role that oil has played in shaping modern society, its disappearance can serve as a disguised blessing if it averts a catastrophic climate crisis. Ultimately, it is preferable to prioritize mitigating climate change over the temporary comforts afforded by oil.

