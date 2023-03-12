How Andre Became Andre "The Giant"

Photo by John McKeon

Born on May 19, 1946, in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, Andre was the child of a Bulgarian father and a Polish mother. At birth, he weighed a staggering 6 kilograms and displayed symptoms of Gigantism from an early age. As he recounted in an interview from the 1970s,

"My mother is 5'2, my father is 6'2…but when I was about 9 my father said, 'Don't worry my father was 7'8'".

By the age of 12, Andre stood at a towering height of 6'3". He completed compulsory education until the age of 14 and then began working alongside his father on their farm. Legend has it that due to his remarkable size and strength, he could perform the labor of three men. Andre later learned woodworking and worked in a factory, but neither profession satisfied his aspirations. Feeling that there was more to life than what he had experienced, he moved to Paris at the age of 18.

During the day, Andre worked as a mover while training in wrestling during the night. In 1966, he crossed paths with Frank Valois, who recognized the potential of Andre's colossal size and became his business manager and adviser. Under Valois' guidance, Andre began to make a name for himself in Europe and Africa.

The Birth of a Legend

In 1970, Andre made his debut for International Wrestling Enterprise, adopting the moniker "Monster Roussimoff" for his fights in Japan. He rapidly ascended the ranks, eventually becoming a tag team champion. It was during this period that Andre received a diagnosis of acromegaly.

Acromegaly stems from the overproduction of growth hormone by the pituitary gland, typically caused by a benign tumor on the gland. This condition can lead to gigantism, as well as joint pain, headaches, vision difficulties, thicker skin, and enlargement of the extremities. If left untreated, acromegaly can cause sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Upon learning of his diagnosis, Andre realized that his life would be rife with complications and hardships. He resolved to live his remaining time as a healthy man to the fullest by dedicating himself wholeheartedly to his work, determined to become a star before his health began to decline.

The Journey to Becoming a Giant

Photo by Public Domain Image

Upon arriving in Canada, Andre began performing at the Montreal Forum and quickly gained fame, drawing audiences from across the country thanks to his imposing size. However, as he continued to perform on the same platform, interest in his act began to dwindle, and it became increasingly difficult to find opponents who could match his strength. Seeking help, Andre's manager approached WWF (now WWE) for advice, and they devised a plan to give Andre a new persona as a slow, lumbering monster who was unbeatable due to his immense size and power.

Despite his athleticism and agility, it was decided that it would be more effective to present Andre as a larger-than-life figure, an otherworldly being rather than a mere human. Thus, the name "Andre the Giant" was born, and he embarked on a worldwide tour, performing in various locations for brief periods to maintain the novelty of his act.

The Undisputed and Undefeated Champ

Between 1973 and 1986, Andre enjoyed an undefeated streak at WWF, taking on wrestlers from all corners of the globe in a variety of formats and always emerging victorious. In an unscripted bout, he even bested boxer Chuck Wepner in a wild, frenzied display of raw power that saw him hurl his opponent out of the ring.

Andre's dominance earned him the title of "The Giant of Wrestling", which he fiercely defended against all comers. He engaged in a long-standing feud with Killer Khan, a massive wrestler from Mongolia, ultimately triumphing over him in a brutal stretcher match that left Khan needing medical attention. Next up was Big John Studd, whom Andre defeated on multiple occasions to retain his title.

As his health declined, Andre turned his attention to acting, with standout performances in such beloved films as "The Princess Bride" and "The Six Million Dollar Man". Tragically, he passed away in 1993 while in Paris for his father's funeral, succumbing to congestive heart failure. In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated, and his entire estate was bequeathed to his daughter, Robin.

