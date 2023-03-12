How Andre Became Andre "The Giant"

Sal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPLo9_0lFQyk4p00
Photo byJohn McKeon

Born on May 19, 1946, in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne, Andre was the child of a Bulgarian father and a Polish mother. At birth, he weighed a staggering 6 kilograms and displayed symptoms of Gigantism from an early age. As he recounted in an interview from the 1970s,

"My mother is 5'2, my father is 6'2…but when I was about 9 my father said, 'Don't worry my father was 7'8'".

By the age of 12, Andre stood at a towering height of 6'3". He completed compulsory education until the age of 14 and then began working alongside his father on their farm. Legend has it that due to his remarkable size and strength, he could perform the labor of three men. Andre later learned woodworking and worked in a factory, but neither profession satisfied his aspirations. Feeling that there was more to life than what he had experienced, he moved to Paris at the age of 18.

During the day, Andre worked as a mover while training in wrestling during the night. In 1966, he crossed paths with Frank Valois, who recognized the potential of Andre's colossal size and became his business manager and adviser. Under Valois' guidance, Andre began to make a name for himself in Europe and Africa.

The Birth of a Legend

In 1970, Andre made his debut for International Wrestling Enterprise, adopting the moniker "Monster Roussimoff" for his fights in Japan. He rapidly ascended the ranks, eventually becoming a tag team champion. It was during this period that Andre received a diagnosis of acromegaly.

Acromegaly stems from the overproduction of growth hormone by the pituitary gland, typically caused by a benign tumor on the gland. This condition can lead to gigantism, as well as joint pain, headaches, vision difficulties, thicker skin, and enlargement of the extremities. If left untreated, acromegaly can cause sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Upon learning of his diagnosis, Andre realized that his life would be rife with complications and hardships. He resolved to live his remaining time as a healthy man to the fullest by dedicating himself wholeheartedly to his work, determined to become a star before his health began to decline.

The Journey to Becoming a Giant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=212lmh_0lFQyk4p00
Photo byPublic Domain Image

Upon arriving in Canada, Andre began performing at the Montreal Forum and quickly gained fame, drawing audiences from across the country thanks to his imposing size. However, as he continued to perform on the same platform, interest in his act began to dwindle, and it became increasingly difficult to find opponents who could match his strength. Seeking help, Andre's manager approached WWF (now WWE) for advice, and they devised a plan to give Andre a new persona as a slow, lumbering monster who was unbeatable due to his immense size and power.

Despite his athleticism and agility, it was decided that it would be more effective to present Andre as a larger-than-life figure, an otherworldly being rather than a mere human. Thus, the name "Andre the Giant" was born, and he embarked on a worldwide tour, performing in various locations for brief periods to maintain the novelty of his act.

The Undisputed and Undefeated Champ

Between 1973 and 1986, Andre enjoyed an undefeated streak at WWF, taking on wrestlers from all corners of the globe in a variety of formats and always emerging victorious. In an unscripted bout, he even bested boxer Chuck Wepner in a wild, frenzied display of raw power that saw him hurl his opponent out of the ring.

Andre's dominance earned him the title of "The Giant of Wrestling", which he fiercely defended against all comers. He engaged in a long-standing feud with Killer Khan, a massive wrestler from Mongolia, ultimately triumphing over him in a brutal stretcher match that left Khan needing medical attention. Next up was Big John Studd, whom Andre defeated on multiple occasions to retain his title.

As his health declined, Andre turned his attention to acting, with standout performances in such beloved films as "The Princess Bride" and "The Six Million Dollar Man". Tragically, he passed away in 1993 while in Paris for his father's funeral, succumbing to congestive heart failure. In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated, and his entire estate was bequeathed to his daughter, Robin.

References

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1930105-remembering-andre-the-giants-larger-than-life-career-and-complexities
https://www.looper.com/219903/the-tragic-life-and-death-of-andre-the-giant/
https://historydaily.org/andre-the-giant
https://www.thesportster.com/the-death-of-andre-the-giant-explained/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrities# WWE# Wrestling# Sports# America

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a History Educator and a Lifelong Learner with a Masters in Global History.

Illinois State
1K followers

More from Sal

Cruise Company Offers 100% Refund If You Disappear At the Bermuda Triangle

Everyone would be thrilled at the opportunity to visit the Bermuda Triangle, despite the potential risk of never returning. Fortunately, a cruise company has devised a solution to this problem with a new offer. The company guarantees a full refund in the event of the ship's disappearance. This incredible offer is being promoted by the Ancient Mysteries Cruise in their advertisement, which reads,

Read full story

What Will Happen If the Sun Explodes Tomorrow?

The vastness of our universe is beyond comprehension. Imagine the longest beach in this world and pick up a handful of sand. That handful represents our galaxy. Now, pick a single grain of sand from that handful, and that is our planet Earth. To put it into perspective, a human being would likely be equal to an atom within that grain of sand. In the grand scheme of things, life is insignificant.

Read full story
86 comments

What is Wrong With King Charles III's Fingers?

When thinking of King Charles III, fingers are likely not the first thing that comes to mind. However, in recent months, people have been intrigued by the King's fingers. This interest came from a photograph taken in 2021, which showed the then 74-year-old King pulling a pint of beer during an engagement in South London. In the photo, his hands appeared swollen, sparking speculation about the state of his fingers, which had been a topic of discussion since 2021.

Read full story
104 comments

What Will Happen If the Earth Suddenly Stops Spinning?

The Earth spins at approximately 1000 miles per hour due East at the Equator, a fact that often goes unnoticed. This speed is responsible for the seamless transition between day and night and helps regulate weather patterns worldwide. If the Earth were to suddenly stop rotating, the atmosphere would continue to move due to its existing momentum, similar to how passengers in a fast-moving car would be jolted forward if the brakes were applied abruptly.

Read full story
339 comments

Remembering Rosie The Riveter WWII Poster This Women's History Month

Rosie the Riveter emerged as a cultural icon during the Second World War, symbolizing the war effort through an iconic poster. Featuring the fictional character of Rosie flexing her muscles and proclaiming "We Can Do It!", the poster aimed to recruit female workers for defense industries. The poster's success is evident from the rising levels of female workers who joined the workforce from 1941 until the war's end, demonstrating the state's effective use of propaganda to encourage women to work.

Read full story
4 comments

What Will Happen If the World Runs Out of Oil?

Modern societies owe their development to the industrial revolution, which was powered by oil. Oil has had a significant impact on our lives since the 1950s, enabling technological advancements that have revolutionized our way of life. The importance of oil to our industries and modern economies cannot be overstated, making it a critical element of our lives.

Read full story
81 comments

Hubble Space Telescope’s 13 Billion Years Old Photo

For years, scientists have been working tirelessly to unravel the enigmas of our universe. The Hubble Space Telescope, named after the American astronomer Edwin Hubble, was deployed into Earth's lower orbit in 1990.

Read full story
4 comments

The Child Actor Who Was Robbed of Millions By His Mother

Chaplin and Jackie Coogan in The KidPhoto byJ. Willis Sayre Collection of Theatrical Photographs. During the era of silent films, the glitz and glamour of the big screen, coupled with the potential for wealth and fame, drew many people to the industry. Among these people was Jackie Coogan, one of the earliest child actors to grace the big screen.

Read full story
41 comments

How Deep are the Oceans?

Water is what makes our planet unique and allows it to support life. It is an important part of our atmosphere and makes up 70% of the Earth's surface. The vastness of the Earth's water bodies has left scientists in awe. While we have yet to explore the depths of the oceans thoroughly, the portions we have examined have left us fascinated.

Read full story
16 comments

Predictions About 2023 Made 100 Years Ago

It is difficult to comprehend the hopes and fears of people in 1923, a century ago. Paul Fairie, a scholar and lecturer at the University of Calgary, has uncovered newspaper clippings from 1923 where scientists and social scientists made predictions about the future. These forecasts, which often centered on concerns that still trouble us today, provide valuable insight into the past. However, they also highlight the uncertainty of time itself, as Fairie admits that he has no idea what the world will be like a century from now. Despite this, here are some predictions from the past that demonstrate just how far we have come over the last century.

Read full story
20 comments

What Will Happen When King Charles Passes Away?

On September 9, 2022, King Charles gave his first public address as monarch, promising to uphold the Constitutional principles of the nation throughout his reign. Upon his death, his son Prince William will succeed him as monarch, and there are already preparations in place for this event, codenamed “Operation Menai Bridge.” This article outlines the eight things that are expected to occur when King Charles passes away.

Read full story
265 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy