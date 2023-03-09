How Deep are the Oceans?

Photo by USEPA Environmental-Protection-Agency

Water is what makes our planet unique and allows it to support life. It is an important part of our atmosphere and makes up 70% of the Earth's surface.

The vastness of the Earth's water bodies has left scientists in awe. While we have yet to explore the depths of the oceans thoroughly, the portions we have examined have left us fascinated.

So, let's delve into the deepest parts of the oceans to discover what lies beneath.

Ever Heard of the Well-Lit Zone?

Just a few meters below the ocean's surface, you can observe a plethora of aquatic life. People also enjoy swimming and fishing in these shallower waters.

As you descend further, larger predatory animals come into view. Orca whales can be found at a depth of 200 feet, while Blue Whales, the largest living creatures on Earth, swim at around 330 feet.

In 2012, Herbert Nitsch achieved a remarkable feat by setting a freediving record of 831 feet. This incredible achievement is even more impressive considering he did it on a single breath at a depth where the water pressure is over 25 times greater than atmospheric air pressure.

At approximately 2500 feet, nuclear submarines can be found, but they must be cautious not to go any deeper, as it could cause the vessel to collapse.

To put the depth into perspective, if you were to invert the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, it would reach a depth of about 2700 feet.

At a depth of 3280 feet, sunlight can no longer penetrate the ocean's surface, and the area is shrouded in darkness.

Now the Midnight Zone

3-D image of Brothers Volcano under the Ocean Photo by New Zealand National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA)

The midnight zone harbors scorching hot volcanoes with temperatures reaching approximately 3000 Celsius. Although the water is generally cool, it can heat up to almost a thousand degrees close to the volcanoes.

The existence of underwater volcanoes may seem implausible, but it is a remarkable reality. At depths of almost 10,000 feet, the Cuvier Beaked Whale is the only mammal capable of venturing that deep.

Nevertheless, it falls short of reaching the depth of the notorious Titanic's wreck, which rests at 12,500 feet below the surface.

Finally the Hadal Zone

Most of the ocean's deepest trenches can be found in this region, including the Mariana Trench, where even Mount Everest would float at an astounding depth of 29,000 feet. Despite its depth, human curiosity compelled us to venture even deeper.

Jacques Piccard and Lt. Don Walsh set the record for the deepest crewed mission in history at 35,797 feet, in a place now called Challenger Deep, which is also recognized as the Earth's deepest point.

As exploration of the ocean continues, it is entirely possible that we may surpass Challenger Deep in some areas. However, currently, only about 10% of the oceans have been explored, and time will reveal the numerous other captivating species and phenomena hidden beneath the surface.

References