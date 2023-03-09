Predictions About 2023 Made 100 Years Ago

It is difficult to comprehend the hopes and fears of people in 1923, a century ago. Paul Fairie, a scholar and lecturer at the University of Calgary, has uncovered newspaper clippings from 1923 where scientists and social scientists made predictions about the future. These forecasts, which often centered on concerns that still trouble us today, provide valuable insight into the past. However, they also highlight the uncertainty of time itself, as Fairie admits that he has no idea what the world will be like a century from now. Despite this, here are some predictions from the past that demonstrate just how far we have come over the last century.

1. Wireless and Paperless Communication

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8Ynn_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

There was a great deal of excitement about wireless and paperless communications as well. Archibald Low, a British scientist and novelist who created the first drone and an early version of television, predicted that "the battle of 2023 will necessarily be a wireless conflict" due to "wireless telephone, sight, heat, electricity, and writing." His ideas were sometimes extreme! According to Professor Low, "it is highly likely that another century after civilization has grown, mental telepathy may exist in embryos and develop into a beneficial mode of communication."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gp1oK_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

Between 1923 and 2023, he believed that humanity would make tremendous progress. He argued, "In order to save time and effort, the average London businessman would employ a communication gadget." Low predicted that in a century, people would be able to use portable telephones in various settings, including cars, homes, and trains, to have pleasant conversations. As an influential "futurologist" of his time, Low made many other accurate forecasts for the twenty-first century, such as the proliferation of cellphones and voice-activated applications, modern shopping malls, and the internet.

2. Heath and Cosmetics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Hk3N_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

An author made bold claims that certain diseases such as cancer, TB, infantile paralysis, locomotor ataxia, and leprosy would be eradicated in the future. However, another author envisioned a world where there would be fewer doctors and people would not be afraid of anything, and everyone would be beautiful. This author predicted that beauty pageants would become unnecessary as everyone would be stunningly attractive due to the eradication of major illnesses by scientists and physicians. Unfortunately, this prediction turned out to be untrue, as society today remains preoccupied with beauty ideals, cosmetic procedures, and beauty pageants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYIJ1_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

As for clothing and style, an anthropologist predicted that males would have curls by 2023, while The Savannah News claimed that women would start shaving their heads and blacken their teeth. Today, people have more freedom to choose how they wear their hair and what style they prefer. The predictions made in the past are not too far from the current reality, as more women opt for a shaved head and more men use cosmetics and styling tools like curling irons.

3. Faster Flights and Developments in Sci-Tech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dChn_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

People in the past had their own set of dreams for advancements in science and technology, transportation, communication, and other fields. One author envisioned the popularity of "renal cozies," similar to teapot cozies, but for one's internal organs. Meanwhile, The Minneapolis Journal considered aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss's prediction in 1923 that "gasoline as a motive power will have been supplanted by radio, and that the sky will be filled with numerous craft sailing over well-defined routes" to be an appealing forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyoO6_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

Additionally, there was excitement surrounding the launch of a new "Polar airline" that could shorten the travel time between Chicago and Hamburg by 18 hours by way of the North Pole, as opposed to today's direct travel time of around 13 hours. Another author imagined a world where shopkeepers in Beijing could take orders from people in Pittsburgh and London through "talking pictures," and things would be delivered by "1,000-mile-per-hour freighters" before sundown. Their prediction of "watch-size radio telephones" that could keep everyone in touch with the ends of the world was remarkably accurate.

4. Huge Increase in US and Canada's Population

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbpKc_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

Several articles predicted that by 2023, the population of the United States would reach 300 million, while Canada would have 100 million inhabitants due to better infrastructure, transportation, and healthcare, making more of the continent habitable. These forecasts were somewhat accurate as per the latest projections by Worldometers, with the US having a population of over 335 million and Canada with over 38 million inhabitants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fcm6_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

Predicting that the US would eventually reach a population of 300 million was one of the more reliable projections. The article also mentioned that the population growth would suggest an incredible improvement in the drainage of lowlands and the irrigation of desert territories. However, Canada's population did not reach the expected 100 million by 2023.

5. People Will Work Less and Live Longer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzeN5_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

Several publications made predictions about increased lifespans in 2023, with varying degrees of optimism. One projected a longevity of 100 years, while another cited a scientist who predicted lifespans of up to 300 years or even longer. Unfortunately, the reality has not matched these predictions. In 2016, the average life expectancy at birth in the United States was only 76.4 years, while Australia falls short of a century by a couple of decades, with a lifespan still over a decade longer than the global average of 72.75 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmY43_0lCnoyYL00
Photo byPaul Fairie

One optimist, mathematician and electrical engineer Charles Steinmetz, predicted that people would work even less in the future. According to a publication, Steinmetz envisioned a future where "every metropolis will be a spotless town," and people would only have to work "not more than four hours a day, thanks to the power of electricity." However, this prediction has not come true, as many people in modern society find themselves working long hours in a relentless pursuit of success and wealth.

It is fascinating to contemplate how far we have come a hundred years later and even more thrilling to imagine what the world would be like in another century.

