Fulton County needs school bus drivers

School bus Denisse Leon

In Fulton County, bus drivers are in short supply on the first day of the new school year. Officials are hoping to fill two hundred school bus driver positions. Vickie Cross, Director of Transportation for the Fulton County Schools says, “This has been the worst driver shortage I’ve ever experienced.” The shortages have caused delays in pick-up and drop-offs of students causing concern for many parents. The driver's issue in Fulton County is critical, therefore, many incentives are being offered to attract new drivers and keep existing ones.

Some of the incentives offered are:

A 3% Boost in pay

$2,000 for new drivers and existing drivers who stay for another year

Paid training

Here are other job details:

$20.40 per hour for applicants without CDL

Two years of driving experience required

Must be dependable

6-hour work day

Full-time employees receive full benefits

Work according to the schedule of the FCS school calendar

Must pass a drug test

Must pass a background check

Clear of TB

Excellent driving record

Good communication skills

There are other positions open that do not require driving such as a Transportation Assistant with the starting pay of $16.00 per hour.

For more information on FCS job openings, click here .



School bus drivers are in short supply in other counties, including Fayette County, Clayton County, Atlanta, and Cobb County. An app called, “ Here comes the bus ” can be used to alert parents if a bus will be running late.

For more up-to-date information, please check the websites.

Sources

11 Alive