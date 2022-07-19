Your August Atlanta fun guide

Your August Atlanta guide is here! I searched Atlanta for the best list of things to do to close the summer with fun and lots of entertainment. I have got you covered.

Catch an Atlanta Braves baseball game

755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Catch an Atlanta Falcons Football game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 AMB Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, August 2nd to Sunday, September 11th

Old MacDonald’s Farm

Center for Puppetry Arts

1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Saturday, August 6th

7:30 pm to 11:30 pm

The Last Stop on the Love Train

Lakewood Amphitheatre

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA

Sunday, August 7th

Georgia Bridal Show

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Cobb Galleria Centre

2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, August 10th

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour

Lakewood Amphitheatre

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA

Thursday, August 11th

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Monsieur Periné - The Masquerade

The Masquerade

50 Lower Alabama Street #110, Atlanta, GA

Thursday, August 11th to Sunday, September 4th

7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. Sundays)

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Saturday, August 13th

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Super Friends Praise Fest

State Farm Arena

1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA

Second Show: Sunday, August 14th

6:00 pm

Fantasia

Stockbridge Amphitheater

4650 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA

9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Greater Atlanta Coin Show

Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center

500 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA

Saturday, August 20th

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

An Evening Of Soul: Musiq Soulchild, Chrisette Michele

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Dinner Detective

Sonesta Atlanta Northwest Galleria

6345 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Dinosaur Birthday Bash 2022

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307

7:00 pm

National Fighting Championship-NFC #148

District Atlanta

269 Armour Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA

Saturday, August 20th to Sunday, August 21st

7:00 pm

Eddie Griffin

City Winery Atlanta

Ponce City Market, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA

Sunday, August 21st

8:00 am to 12:00 pm

Summer Adventures Day

Chattahoochee Nature Center

9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell, GA

Friday, August 26th

7:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Truist Park

755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

Saturday, August 27th

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Forest Walks

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307

11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Fish Fry Fest

Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City

Vine St NW, Atlanta, GA

1:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Georgia Jam 2022

Gas South Arena

6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA

Saturday, August 27th, and Sunday, August 28th

Saturday 2:00 pm to Sunday 1:45 am

Summer Shade Festival 2022

90 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

