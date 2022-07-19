Your August Atlanta fun guide

Your August Atlanta guide is here! I searched Atlanta for the best list of things to do to close the summer with fun and lots of entertainment. I have got you covered.
Here is your August Atlanta guide filled with fun activities for all ages.
Catch an Atlanta Braves baseball game
755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
Catch an Atlanta Falcons Football game
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 AMB Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA
Tuesday, August 2nd to Sunday, September 11th
Center for Puppetry Arts
1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Saturday, August 6th
7:30 pm to 11:30 pm
The Last Stop on the Love Train
Lakewood Amphitheatre
2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA
Sunday, August 7th
3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Cobb Galleria Centre
2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
Wednesday, August 10th
7:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour
Lakewood Amphitheatre
2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA
Thursday, August 11th
7:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Monsieur Periné - The Masquerade
The Masquerade
50 Lower Alabama Street #110, Atlanta, GA
Thursday, August 11th to Sunday, September 4th
7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. Sundays)
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse
499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Saturday, August 13th
6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
State Farm Arena
1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA
Second Show: Sunday, August 14th
6:00 pm
Stockbridge Amphitheater
4650 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA
9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center
500 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA
Saturday, August 20th
7:00 pm to 11:00 pm
An Evening Of Soul: Musiq Soulchild, Chrisette Michele
Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre
5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Sonesta Atlanta Northwest Galleria
6345 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307
7:00 pm
National Fighting Championship-NFC #148
District Atlanta
269 Armour Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA
Saturday, August 20th to Sunday, August 21st
7:00 pm
City Winery Atlanta
Ponce City Market, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA
Sunday, August 21st
8:00 am to 12:00 pm
Chattahoochee Nature Center
9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell, GA
Friday, August 26th
7:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
Truist Park
755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Saturday, August 27th
9:30 am to 11:30 am
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307
11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City
Vine St NW, Atlanta, GA
1:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Gas South Arena
6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA
Saturday, August 27th, and Sunday, August 28th
Saturday 2:00 pm to Sunday 1:45 am
90 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Please Note: Please check the official events' websites for the most up-to-date information.
Comments / 0