Your August Atlanta fun guide

Your August Atlanta guide is here! I searched Atlanta for the best list of things to do to close the summer with fun and lots of entertainment. I have got you covered.

Here is your August Atlanta guide filled with fun activities for all ages.

Catch an Atlanta Braves baseball game

755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Catch an Atlanta Falcons Football game

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 AMB Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, August 2nd to Sunday, September 11th

Old MacDonald’s Farm

Center for Puppetry Arts

1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

Saturday, August 6th

7:30 pm to 11:30 pm

The Last Stop on the Love Train

Lakewood Amphitheatre

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA

Sunday, August 7th

Georgia Bridal Show

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Cobb Galleria Centre

2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, August 10th

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Chris Brown & Lil Baby: One Of Them Ones Tour

Lakewood Amphitheatre

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA

Thursday, August 11th

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Monsieur Periné - The Masquerade

The Masquerade

50 Lower Alabama Street #110, Atlanta, GA

Thursday, August 11th to Sunday, September 4th

7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. Sundays)

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

499 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Saturday, August 13th

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Super Friends Praise Fest

State Farm Arena

1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA

Second Show: Sunday, August 14th

6:00 pm

Fantasia

Stockbridge Amphitheater

4650 N Henry Blvd, Stockbridge, GA

9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Greater Atlanta Coin Show

Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center

500 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA

Saturday, August 20th

7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

An Evening Of Soul: Musiq Soulchild, Chrisette Michele

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Dinner Detective

Sonesta Atlanta Northwest Galleria

6345 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA

10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Dinosaur Birthday Bash 2022

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307

7:00 pm

National Fighting Championship-NFC #148

District Atlanta

269 Armour Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA

Saturday, August 20th to Sunday, August 21st

7:00 pm

Eddie Griffin

City Winery Atlanta

Ponce City Market, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA

Sunday, August 21st

8:00 am to 12:00 pm

Summer Adventures Day

Chattahoochee Nature Center

9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell, GA

Friday, August 26th

7:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

Truist Park

755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

Saturday, August 27th

9:30 am to 11:30 am

Forest Walks

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA 30307

11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Fish Fry Fest

Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Historic Vine City

Vine St NW, Atlanta, GA

1:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Georgia Jam 2022

Gas South Arena

6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA

Saturday, August 27th, and Sunday, August 28th

Saturday 2:00 pm to Sunday 1:45 am

Summer Shade Festival 2022

90 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

Please Note: Please check the official events' websites for the most up-to-date information.

