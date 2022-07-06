Your Mall of Georgia fun guide

Clothes and shoes in a retail store Alexander Kovacs

The Mall of Georgia

3333 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519

(678) 482-8788

The Mall of Georgia is one of my favorite places to be, there is nowhere like it! From fun activities, stores galore, great food, beautiful scenery, fun, entertainment-you name it. You can easily spend an entire day at the Mall of GA as it is the largest mall in Georgia. Inside the mall, there are over 200 shops with everything from clothing, makeup, shoes, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods, and much more. Apple, H&M, Michael Kors, Pandora, and Sephora are among the many retailers. Additionally, there are hundreds of stores and restaurants around the Mall equally pleasing. You can find something to satisfy every taste bud, whether you want a sit-down restaurant or a quick on-the-go meal. The cities of Buford, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Gainesville, and Lawrenceville are served by the Mall of Georgia located off I-85, Exit 115.

Here are 10 things you must do at the Mall of GA:

See a movie on Screen X at the Regal Mall Of Georgia . There is a 270-degree panoramic visual surrounding the theatre and you will feel like you are in the middle of the movie action. This is a different level of movie watching.

Paranoia Quest Escape the Room

(678) 310-8756

The ultimate escape room experience.

Topgolf

2935 Buford Dr, Buford, GA 30519

A golf experience for all ages.

Watch a Gwinnett Stripers baseball game at CoolRay Field.

2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Treetop Quest Gwinnett

2020 Clean Water Dr, Buford, GA 30519

(404) 277-6113

About two-five minutes from the Mall of GA. This is an aerial adventure park that will test your strength and endurance with obstacles and ziplining from tree to tree.

Andretti Karting and Games – Buford

2925 Buford Dr Suite 300, Buford, GA 30519

(470) 646-3278

Enjoy everything from Go-Karts, arcades, laser tag, simulators, and much more.

Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center

1601 Horizon Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518

(678) 965-5707

With food, bowling, video games, and an arcade, this center is a great place to spend time with your family and/or friends.

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

4400 Falcon Pkwy, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

(770) 965-3115

In August you can watch the Atlanta Falcons train outside. Practices are open to the public with no fee to get in.

Lake Lanier

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518

(770) 945-8787

There are many things to do at Lake Lanier from waterparks, beaches, and mini-golf at the Margaritaville at Lanier Islands Water Park. This location is about 30 minutes from the Mall of GA.

Enjoy a delicious meal at the following restaurants:

Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events' websites.