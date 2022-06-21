25 places to watch the 4th of July fireworks across Georgia

Sage News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrBSp_0gH94Piu00
FireworksLeon Wu/Unsplash

Firework events will be taking place all over Georgia on Monday, the 4th of July. Are you searching for the perfect place to entertain your family and/or friends while celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and parades? I have 25 places you can go filled with fun and a great time for all.

Saturday, July 2nd to Monday, July 4th

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Over Georgia

275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA

Saturday, July 2nd

Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular

Lawrenceville Lawn

210 Luckie St, Lawrenceville, GA

5:00 pm

Sunday, July 3rd

Duluth Celebrates America

3167 Main St. Duluth GA

5:30 pm

Look Up Atlanta: Independence Day Fireworks

Centennial Olympic Park

265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA

9:00 pm

Red, White & Boom!

Lillian Webb Park & Downtown Norcross

5 College St NW, Norcross, GA

5:00 pm

Monday, July 4th-Independence Day

Atlanta 4th of July

Boom In The Park

Evans Towne Center Park

7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA

5:00 pm

Braves Fourth of July Celebration

Truist Park

755 Battery Ave SE Atlanta Georgia

7:20 pm

Alpharetta’s 4th of July Fireworks

Wills Park Recreation Center

11925 Wills Rd, Alpharetta, GA

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

The Big Bang 4th of July Celebration at Arbor Place Mall

Arbor Place

6700 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA

5:00 pm to 10:30 PM

Blairsville Fireworks Show at Meeks Park

Meeks Park

490 Meeks Park Rd, Blairsville, GA

7:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Celebrate Braselton July 4th Festival & Fireworks

9924 Davis St, Braselton, GA

Downtown Braselton

9:00 pm

The city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display

125 W Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA

9:00 pm

City of Powder Springs - 4th of July Celebration

Thurman Springs Park, Home of the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater

4485 Pineview Dr, Powder Springs, GA

6:00 pm

July 4th Concert and Fireworks

Cauble Park

4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA

5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

170 Redding Ave SW, Edison, GA

6:30 pm

Fourth of July Celebration

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

400 W River St, Savannah, GA

7:00 pm

4th of July Parade

Coweta County Historic Courthouse, 200 E Ct Square, Newnan, GA

1:00 pm

Fourth in the Park

Marietta Square

99 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA

Freedom Fireworks

Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center

401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA

6:00 pm

Mall of Georgia’s Dawg-on Great 4th of July

Mall of Georgia

3333 Buford Dr, Buford, GA

2:00 pm

Roswell Area Park

10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA

5:30 pm

Sparkle in the Park

Lilburn City Park

76 Main St NW, Lilburn, GA

5:30 pm

Stars and Stripes

1 Galambos Wy, Sandy Springs, GA

10:00 pm

Star-Spangled Snellville

Towne Green

2437 Main St E, Snellville, GA

4:00 pm

Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events' websites.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 4th of July# Fourth of July# Fireworks# Atlanta# Georgia

Comments / 1

Published by

Dr. Shakira covers all things for Atlanta/surrounding areas. There will also be other states sprinkled in here and there. Shakira is also a Philosopher, celebrity ghostwriter, and freelance Scribe of true crime, the paranormal, and ancient evidence.

Atlanta, GA
634 followers

More from Sage News

Atlanta, GA

15 fun things to do with your kids this summer in Atlanta

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta with your kids this summer? Look no further, I have got you covered with a jammed-filled guide of fun things to do to make this the best summer yet. From top attractions to adventure to cool experiences, there is something to everyone. Summer is here! Have a great time!

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Pet adoption events in Atlanta

proud pandemic pug parentsPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. Are you searching for the perfect furry friend for a companion or to add to your family? Dogs have energy, love, and playfulness making them the perfect companion. When people open up their homes and hearts to dogs, they completely change their daily routines and gain a loyal companion. According to the American Heart Association, dog owners are 54% more likely to get the recommended amount of exercise than their non-dog-owning counterparts. With the summer months approaching and the need to get outdoors, look no further, I have got you covered with a packed list of places to go to find your new best friend.

Read full story
1 comments

Tampons have been added to the growing list of supply chain shortages

Tampons are a must-have for women who have “Auntie Flo” visit them each month. Tampons are now among the growing list of supply chain shortages in the United States. The importance of this is that women who are menstruating can not use another item in its place while waiting for the stores to restock. If needed in an emergency, they want to be able to find the product in stores. Andre Schulten, Procter & Gamble's Chief Financial Officer said, “Getting raw and packed materials to the places we need to get them to continues to be costly and highly volatile.”

Read full story
27 comments
Georgia State

Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia

For the time since 2008, motorists are seeing gas prices surge across the country. Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the OPIS, which tracks gas prices for AAA states the national average is expected to hit $5 a gallon within the next two weeks. He said, "I think we reach $5 somewhere between this weekend and Juneteenth/Father's Day weekend." Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, D.C. are among the states already at $5 per gallon. Kloza goes on to say, "Anything goes from June 20 to Labor Day," and "We could certainly see the national average approach $6."

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

TSA is hiring and offering a $1000 sign-on bonus

Window seat at the ATL airportRyan James Christopher. If you miss the hiring event on Tuesday, June 7th, there is another event tomorrow, Wednesday, June 8th. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs). TSOs provide security and protection to airport travelers, airports, and aircraft. In this role, you will be interacting with the public and some duties include screening luggage, securing exit and entry points, searches, and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Your Atlanta Father's Day Guide

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta to make dad feel extra special on Father’s Day? Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19th and I have got you covered with a jammed-packed list of things to do to make this year the best.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Four Chicago-Style restaurants you must try

Chicago, Illinois is affectionately called, “The Windy City” because of the strong winds from Lake Michigan, especially in the winter months. Many visitors come to Chicago for the food experience, arts and theatre, and beautiful outstretched miles upon miles of the lakefront and beaches. Famous Chicago landmarks include Navy Pier, The Willis Tower, Soldier Field, and The Magnificent Mile.

Read full story

Your 2022 summer movie guide

People watching Game of thrones in cinemaKrists Luhaers/Unsplash. The Coronavirus has certainly had an impact on the movie industry and early this year there were suggesting moviegoers were ready to head back to theaters to enjoy the cinematic experience. This list may not be the summer lineup you were used to pre-pandemic, however, there are plenty of great titles to look forward to.

Read full story

MUFON talks UAPs in Congress

Person looking up curiously at a lightArtem Kovalev. The Mutual UFO Network known as MUFON focuses on the scientific study of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). MUFON began in 1969 and is still the oldest organization in its field. UAP and UFO sightings have long been investigated by MUFON because the phenomena have the potential to make a profound impact on society, so this organization collects the essential data and information needed to educate. MUFON has 4,600 members around the world in 46 chapters and 1,100 volunteers nationwide.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Braves replica championship ring giveaway

For a breakdown of this beautiful 2021 World Series ring, click here. After waiting 26 years, Atlanta Braves fans are excited to have an MLB championship in our state. On the edge of our seats, the Houston Astros forced a game 6, however, the Braves were able to win the game 7-0 and close out the series 4-2.

Read full story
8 comments
Atlanta, GA

MARTA is hiring and offering a $3000 sign-on bonus

Who: The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) MARTA has announced they are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 25th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Marta Headquarters located across from the Lindberg Center rail station on Piedmont Rd. The open positions are for Bus operators and Journeyman Bus Technicians. Furthermore, MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will provide training for employees holding a Permit and Class C (regular) driver's license who are seeking a (Commercial Driver’s License) CDL. Please note, that it is a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to be considered for employment. Earnings start at $17.74 per hour for Bus Operators and $23.91 for Journeyman Bus Technicians with full-time and part-time scheduling.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Three interesting things to try in Atlanta

Known as “The City in the Forest” and “The Peach State”, Atlanta has a rich history of festivals, eateries, theatre, film, nightlife, entertainment, and much more. There is something for everyone. Are you looking for something new and exciting to try in Atlanta? Whether you are a visitor or resident, here are three things you must try.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Your Atlanta Memorial Day Weekend Guide

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta for Memorial Day? Are friends and family coming and need Atlanta activities? Look no further, I have got you covered. Here is your Atlanta Memorial Day weekend guide filled with fun activities for any mood.

Read full story
3 comments

Planet Fitness hosts free summer gym for teens

As part of its High School Summer Pass initiative, over 2,200 Planet Fitness locations throughout the US and Canada are offering free workouts to teens ages 14-19 from May 16th through the end of August. More than 900,000 teens participated in the first High School Summer Pass program, formerly known as Teen Summer Challenge completing over 5.5 million workouts.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Register now for the 2022 Jr Hawks Summer Camps presented by Adidas

The shot made while filming ‘I am third’ sports ministry.Nik Shuliahin/Unsplash. Here is all of the information you need to register your mini basketball player in a fun basketball camp this summer!

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Things to do in Atlanta for the month of May

Looking for things to do in Atlanta for the month of May? Look no further, find out what is going on in Atlanta. Discover everything from kid-friendly spots to hot spots, festivals, and concerts you should not miss.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

Parents, please remember your kids in the car this summer

In a new study by SafeKids.org, 14% of parents have left their children alone in parked vehicles despite the risk of heatstroke. A study by Public Opinion Strategies of Washington, D.C., found an alarming proportion of parents, especially dads and those with young children, have left their children alone in parked cars despite the dangers of doing so. Safekids.org also reports that 11% of parents admit forgetting their children in the car and nearly 1 in 4 parents of children under three admit the same. 25 children were killed in hot cars in 2020, and in 2021, 23 children were killed.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Federal funding for HBCUs and the Atlanta Beltline is advocated by Sen. Jon Ossoff

(Georgia) Sen. Jon Ossoff visited Atlanta for a three-day trip in Georgia. He advocated for federal funding for the Atlanta BeltLine Trail and historically black colleges. Clark Atlanta University will receive about $16.4 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan of President Biden. Some of the funds will be used to upgrade the STEM programs at the university. While visiting the Spelman College campus, President Mary Schmidt Campbell said $2.5 million in federal appropriations will transform the university's digital infrastructure. A new academic building at the Morehouse School of Medicine and upgrades to the school's cybersecurity are among the other schools slated for upgrades within the Atlanta University Center. In addition to providing emergency financial aid for students facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic, some of the funding will be allocated to student assistance.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

American Governors' Border Strike Task Force welcomes Gov. Kemp

In order to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations, US states have formed the multi-state American Governors' Border Strike Force to increase and enhance collaboration, improve intelligence, invest more in analysis, combat human smuggling, and terminate drug flow. Those taking advantage of the open border with Mexico are a priority for the task force. The efforts to target cartels and criminal networks will be a united coordinated focus. The goal will be accomplished by improving public safety, protecting victims, reducing illegal drugs in the community, and controlling the humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy