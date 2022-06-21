25 places to watch the 4th of July fireworks across Georgia

Firework events will be taking place all over Georgia on Monday, the 4th of July. Are you searching for the perfect place to entertain your family and/or friends while celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and parades? I have 25 places you can go filled with fun and a great time for all.
Saturday, July 2nd to Monday, July 4th
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia
Six Flags Over Georgia
275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
Saturday, July 2nd
Prelude to the Fourth Fireworks Spectacular
Lawrenceville Lawn
210 Luckie St, Lawrenceville, GA
5:00 pm
Sunday, July 3rd
3167 Main St. Duluth GA
5:30 pm
Look Up Atlanta: Independence Day Fireworks
Centennial Olympic Park
265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA
9:00 pm
Lillian Webb Park & Downtown Norcross
5 College St NW, Norcross, GA
5:00 pm
Monday, July 4th-Independence Day
Evans Towne Center Park
7016 Evans Town Center Blvd, Evans, GA
5:00 pm
Braves Fourth of July Celebration
Truist Park
755 Battery Ave SE Atlanta Georgia
7:20 pm
Alpharetta’s 4th of July Fireworks
Wills Park Recreation Center
11925 Wills Rd, Alpharetta, GA
6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
The Big Bang 4th of July Celebration at Arbor Place Mall
Arbor Place
6700 Douglas Blvd, Douglasville, GA
5:00 pm to 10:30 PM
Blairsville Fireworks Show at Meeks Park
Meeks Park
490 Meeks Park Rd, Blairsville, GA
7:30 pm to 10:00 pm
Celebrate Braselton July 4th Festival & Fireworks
9924 Davis St, Braselton, GA
Downtown Braselton
9:00 pm
The city of Decatur’s annual fireworks display
125 W Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
9:00 pm
City of Powder Springs - 4th of July Celebration
Thurman Springs Park, Home of the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater
4485 Pineview Dr, Powder Springs, GA
6:00 pm
July 4th Concert and Fireworks
Cauble Park
4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA
5:00 pm to 11:00 pm
170 Redding Ave SW, Edison, GA
6:30 pm
JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District
400 W River St, Savannah, GA
7:00 pm
Coweta County Historic Courthouse, 200 E Ct Square, Newnan, GA
1:00 pm
Marietta Square
99 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA
Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center
401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA
6:00 pm
Mall of Georgia’s Dawg-on Great 4th of July
Mall of Georgia
3333 Buford Dr, Buford, GA
2:00 pm
10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell, GA
5:30 pm
Lilburn City Park
76 Main St NW, Lilburn, GA
5:30 pm
1 Galambos Wy, Sandy Springs, GA
10:00 pm
Towne Green
2437 Main St E, Snellville, GA
4:00 pm
Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events' websites.
