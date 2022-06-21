25 places to watch the 4th of July fireworks across Georgia

Tampons have been added to the growing list of supply chain shortages

Tampons are a must-have for women who have “Auntie Flo” visit them each month. Tampons are now among the growing list of supply chain shortages in the United States. The importance of this is that women who are menstruating can not use another item in its place while waiting for the stores to restock. If needed in an emergency, they want to be able to find the product in stores. Andre Schulten, Procter & Gamble's Chief Financial Officer said, “Getting raw and packed materials to the places we need to get them to continues to be costly and highly volatile.”