15 fun things to do with your kids this summer in Atlanta

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta with your kids this summer? Look no further, I have got you covered with a jammed-filled guide of fun things to do to make this the best summer yet. From top attractions to adventure to cool experiences, there is something to everyone. Summer is here! Have a great time!
Here are 15 things to do with your kids this summer:
The Lou Glenn Children's Garden
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
(404) 876-5859
ATL Playground at Woodruff Park
91 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA
(404) 546-6744
The Woodruff Arts Center
Music for the very young
(404) 733-5000
1911 Sweetbay Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501
(404) 888-4760
1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA
(404) 873-3391
Museum Tower Condominium Association, Inc.
275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA
(404) 659-5437
Fernbank Museum | 3D Theater | Forest
767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA
Pemberton Place
225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA
(404) 581-4000
The Woodruff Arts Center
1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
(404) 733-4400
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta
Phipps Plaza
3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
(404) 848-9252
275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
(770) 739-3400
Starlight Drive-In Theatre and Flea Market
2000 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Atlanta
1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
(404) 475-4000
Alpharetta
10900 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
(770) 217-0513
Buford
2935 Buford Dr, Buford, GA
(470) 822-1711
231 18th Street NW Atlanta
Pemberton Place
121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA
(404) 676-5151
Grant Park
800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 624-5600
Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events' websites.
Comments / 0