15 fun things to do with your kids this summer in Atlanta

Kids playing Robert Collins/Unsplash

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta with your kids this summer? Look no further, I have got you covered with a jammed-filled guide of fun things to do to make this the best summer yet. From top attractions to adventure to cool experiences, there is something to everyone. Summer is here! Have a great time!

Here are 15 things to do with your kids this summer:

Atlanta Botanical Garden

The Lou Glenn Children's Garden

1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA

(404) 876-5859

ATL Playground at Woodruff Park

91 Peachtree St, Atlanta, GA

(404) 546-6744

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The Woodruff Arts Center

Music for the very young

(404) 733-5000

GAINESVILLE

1911 Sweetbay Dr, Gainesville, GA 30501

(404) 888-4760

Center For Puppetry Arts

1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA

(404) 873-3391

Children's Museum of Atlanta

Museum Tower Condominium Association, Inc.

275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA

(404) 659-5437

Fernbank Museum | 3D Theater | Forest

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, GA

(404) 929-6300

Georgia Aquarium

Pemberton Place

225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA

(404) 581-4000

High Museum of Art

The Woodruff Arts Center

1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA

(404) 733-4400

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta

Phipps Plaza

3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA

(404) 848-9252

Six Flags Over Georgia

275 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA

(770) 739-3400

Starlight Drive-In Theatre and Flea Market

2000 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

Top Golf

Atlanta

1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

(404) 475-4000

Alpharetta

10900 Westside Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA

(770) 217-0513

Buford

2935 Buford Dr, Buford, GA

(470) 822-1711

Tot Spot at Atlantic Station

231 18th Street NW Atlanta

World of Coca Cola

Pemberton Place

121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA

(404) 676-5151

Zoo Atlanta

Grant Park

800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

(404) 624-5600

Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events' websites.