Tampons have been added to the growing list of supply chain shortages

Empty store shelves John Cameron/Unsplash

Women's items No Revisions

Tampons are a must-have for women who have “Auntie Flo” visit them each month. Tampons are now among the growing list of supply chain shortages in the United States. The importance of this is that women who are menstruating can not use another item in its place while waiting for the stores to restock. If needed in an emergency, they want to be able to find the product in stores. Andre Schulten, Procter & Gamble's Chief Financial Officer said, “Getting raw and packed materials to the places we need to get them to continues to be costly and highly volatile.”

While shopping at locations where items like baby formula, tissues, and meat are typically displayed, shoppers may have noticed an empty shelf. On social media, women are posting photos of bare shelves at drugstores, saying that they cannot find tampons anywhere. Others wonder if they will have to switch to another method such as pads or cups. Cotton and plastic, two materials also used in personal protective equipment (PPE) have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, and appear to be the cause of the shortages. CVS, Walgreens, and other stores are working with their suppliers to ensure they are restocked as soon as possible. Raw materials, human labor, and logistics, such as shipping and transportation, all play a major role in the supply and price of goods. The entire supply chain can be disrupted if any of these components break down.

Schulten says, "We understand it is frustrating for consumers when they can't find what they need.” and "We can assure you this is a temporary situation."

