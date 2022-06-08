Gas prices continue to rise in Georgia

Shell Gas Station Lemon Pepper Pictures/Unsplash

For the time since 2008, motorists are seeing gas prices surge across the country. Tom Kloza , global head of energy analysis for the OPIS , which tracks gas prices for AAA states the national average is expected to hit $5 a gallon within the next two weeks. He said, "I think we reach $5 somewhere between this weekend and Juneteenth/Father's Day weekend." Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Washington, D.C. are among the states already at $5 per gallon. Kloza goes on to say, "Anything goes from June 20 to Labor Day," and "We could certainly see the national average approach $6."

As of today, Wednesday, June 8th, the gas price average in the state of Georgia is $4.27-$4.37 per gallon for unleaded regular gas. This is about 14 cents more than last week, around 51 cents more than a month ago, and approximately $1.35 more than a year ago. Furthermore, Montrae Waiters from the AAA-The Auto Club Group says, “Prices at the pump are likely to remain high, therefore, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel.” Per The Georgia Virtue , Atlanta is about $4.29 per gallon for unleaded regular gas. The most expensive Georgia metro markets are Brunswick at $4.31, Savannah at $4.29, and Columbus at $4.26. The least expensive Georgia metro markets are Warner Robins at $4.18, Dalton at $4.20, and Rome at $4.21.

On March 18, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill (HB) 304 which suspended the motor fuel excise tax through May 31, 2022. However, on May 26th, Kemp issued an executive order extending the suspension to July 14, 2022.

“Here’s the situation,” Biden said at a Tokyo news conference on May 23, “when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels.”

Sources and Links

Why US gas prices are at a record, and why they'll stay high for a long time

State of Georgia Executive Orders

NY Times