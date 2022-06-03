Man with Baby Humphrey Muleba/Unsplash

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta to make dad feel extra special on Father’s Day? Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19th and I have got you covered with a jammed-packed list of things to do to make this year the best.

Here is your Atlanta Father’s Day guide filled with fun activities for each unique dad.

Big and Little Chef: Father’s Day Edition

10:00 am to 11:30 am

Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons

4305 State Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA

Father's Day Weekend at The Fringe

10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Area 51 - Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf

5100 Commerce Pkwy, Roswell, GA

Father’s Day Brunch

11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Kingston Grill

1105 Main St Suite 701, Forest Park, GA

Daddy and Me Father's Day Tea Party!

11:30 am to 1:00 pm

The Lumberyard Office Lofts

1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA

Juneteenth Weekend Celebration Father’s Day Brunch ft Robin Latimore

12:00 pm

BRUNCH BUFFET INCLUDED IN TICKET PRICE

City Winery Atlanta

PONCE CITY MARKET, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA

Summer River Canoe Trips

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Chattahoochee Nature Center

9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell, GA

Quality Time with Dad- FREE Skate Admission on Father’s Day

2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sparkles Family Fun Center

1000 McCollum Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA

Family Food Fest

3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The Georgia Freight Depot

65 M.L.K. Jr Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA

SLS DAY PARTY - #1 SUNDAY DAY PARTY IN ATLANTA

3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Elleven45 Lounge

2110 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA

Paint with Dad!

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Painting with a Twist

6780 Roswell Rd Ste D-120, Sandy Springs, GA

Family Event: Father’s Day Party

5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios Alpharetta

131 S Main St suite g, Alpharetta, GA

Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events and venue websites.