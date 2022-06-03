Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta to make dad feel extra special on Father’s Day? Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19th and I have got you covered with a jammed-packed list of things to do to make this year the best.
Here is your Atlanta Father’s Day guide filled with fun activities for each unique dad.
Big and Little Chef: Father’s Day Edition
10:00 am to 11:30 am
Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons
4305 State Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
Father's Day Weekend at The Fringe
10:00 am to 8:00 pm
Area 51 - Aurora Cineplex and The Fringe Miniature Golf
5100 Commerce Pkwy, Roswell, GA
11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Kingston Grill
1105 Main St Suite 701, Forest Park, GA
Daddy and Me Father's Day Tea Party!
11:30 am to 1:00 pm
The Lumberyard Office Lofts
1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA
Juneteenth Weekend Celebration Father’s Day Brunch ft Robin Latimore
12:00 pm
BRUNCH BUFFET INCLUDED IN TICKET PRICE
City Winery Atlanta
PONCE CITY MARKET, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Chattahoochee Nature Center
9135 Willeo Rd, Roswell, GA
Quality Time with Dad- FREE Skate Admission on Father’s Day
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Sparkles Family Fun Center
1000 McCollum Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
65 M.L.K. Jr Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA
SLS DAY PARTY - #1 SUNDAY DAY PARTY IN ATLANTA
3:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Elleven45 Lounge
2110 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Painting with a Twist
6780 Roswell Rd Ste D-120, Sandy Springs, GA
Family Event: Father’s Day Party
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios Alpharetta
131 S Main St suite g, Alpharetta, GA
Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events and venue websites.
