Atlanta, GA

Braves replica championship ring giveaway

2021 MLB Braves Championship RingBraves Instagram

For a breakdown of this beautiful 2021 World Series ring, click here.

After waiting 26 years, Atlanta Braves fans are excited to have an MLB championship in our state. On the edge of our seats, the Houston Astros forced a game 6, however, the Braves were able to win the game 7-0 and close out the series 4-2.

Most notably is the magnificent 2021 World Series championship ring revealed to us. There are 755 diamonds, one pearl, and 19 rubies. Its total carat weight is 13.3 carats in 14-Karat yellow and white gold. There are 150 diamonds on the ring to commemorate the franchise's 150 years of history. Dedicated to Braves legend Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron, the ring contains 44 Emerald cut diamonds. In both RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron remains the MLB's all-time leader. In 1871 the Braves were founded and are commemorated with 18.71 karats of white gold.

Truist Park announced a World Series replica ring giveaway in which the first 40,000 ticketed fans will receive a replica of the 2021 World Series champions' ring. On Monday fans waited in line for over seven hours to receive their rings.

If you missed the first giveaway, there are more coming!

Here are the next giveaway dates:

Wednesday, June 8th at 7:20 pm

World Series Replica Ring Giveaway

Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves

755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

Monday, July 11th at 7:20 pm

World Series Replica Ring Giveaway

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves

755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA

Also, keep an eye out for the Gwinnett Stripers, they anticipate a Replica Ring giveaway in late July.

Please note: For up-to-date information and any changes please visit the Atlanta Braves and Gwinnett Stripers websites.

