Planet Fitness hosts free summer gym for teens

Working Out Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

As part of its High School Summer Pass initiative, over 2,200 Planet Fitness locations throughout the US and Canada are offering free workouts to teens ages 14-19 from May 16th through the end of August. More than 900,000 teens participated in the first High School Summer Pass program, formerly known as Teen Summer Challenge completing over 5.5 million workouts.

According to Planet Fitness , 93 percent of American teens want to stay active and healthy during the summer months but lack the motivation or means to do so. The Summer Passes for High School offer teenagers a way to be active when after-school and school sports programs end. Along with free in-club fitness training, all participants will be able to access 15 instructor-led workout videos as well as ten downloadable workouts, designed specifically for high schoolers of all fitness levels. On May 16th, Planet Fitness will make this content available on its mobile app and website.

To pre-register today click here . A notification will be sent to sign up formally on Monday, May 16 when the program begins. Registrants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parents or guardians while signing up.

Students are automatically entered into Planet Fitness' Scholarship Sweepstakes. Each state will award one $500 scholarship and one $5,000 scholarship to one teen which can be used towards academics or athletics.

Planet Fitness has more than 40 locations in metro Atlanta, and many more throughout the state.

Sources/Links for more information

High School Summer Pass

Pre-register Here