Concert Crowd Edward Cisneros/Unsplash

Looking for things to do in Atlanta for the month of May? Look no further, find out what is going on in Atlanta. Discover everything from kid-friendly spots to hot spots, festivals, and concerts you should not miss.

Museums

Chic-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame

All things college football resides at the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. You can kick a field goal, throw a football, and experience 94,000 square feet of college football tradition.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

767 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

May 3rd to May 15th

European arms and armor from the Museo Stibbert collection in Florence, Italy are on display in Knights In Armor. In an exhibit featuring more than 100 objects, this exhibit tells the story of European knights from medieval and Renaissance times throughout the Medieval Revival period.

Georgia Aquarium

Shark and Ray Interaction

This animal interaction with the sharks gives you a chance to get wet with some of the sharks and rays!

For all animal encounters, click here .

Festivals

Atlanta Caribbean Festival

Central Park

400 Merritts Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

May 28th, 10:00 am to 11:00 pm

During Atlanta Caribbean Carnival this May, the Caribbean will be celebrated by promoting a greater understanding and appreciation of Caribbean culture. Music, dancing, food, children's activities, and more are on the menu!

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Piedmont Park

1320 Monroe Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

May 28th to May 30th

As one of the country's largest free jazz festivals, the Atlanta Jjazz festival is regarded as a major event. Throughout the entire month of May, a lineup of jazz legends and aspiring jazz greats will take place throughout metropolitan Atlanta. A show-stopping performance concludes the festival each Memorial Day weekend at Piedmont Park.

Decatur Arts Festival

Downtown Decatur

101 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030

May 6th to May 8th

While you stroll between the local businesses offering free art receptions and light refreshments, you can listen to music on the square.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

Sweet Auburn Historic District

230 John Wesley Dobbs, Atlanta, GA 30303

May 7th and May 8th

FREE

There is a lot of food, fun, and entertainment at the Sweet Auburn Springfest, one of the largest outdoor festivals in the Southeast. You can also tour the Sweet Auburn Historic District and enjoy international foods and a 150-foot zip line.

Events

Cocktails in the Garden

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Inc.

1345 Piedmont Avenue, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30309

Now until September 30th.

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Enjoy live music nightly, 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Nick Cannon: MTV's Wild n Out Live

Cellairis Amphitheater

2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

May 20th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Entrepreneur and media mogul Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out Live Tour.

UniverSoul Circus

Multiple Locations, Atlanta, GA

May 3rd to June 6th

“We get to share our culture with everyone and each member of the audience leaves with a message: that everyone belongs. The UniverSoul Circus is for the people...it's their show."-Cedric WalkerFounder and CEO.

Concerts

Kenny G

Atlanta Symphony Hall

1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

May 15th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

American smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G will perform live

LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett

Center Stage Theatre

1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

May 7th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Bringing her wit, humor, and brutal honesty LIVE to the stage is America's favorite TV host, best-selling author, and business powerhouse.

Snoop Dog

State Farm Arena

1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303

May 6th, 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40 & Warren G will perform.

Stand-Up Comedy: Ms. Pat

Buckhead Theater

3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

May 6th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Comedian Ms. Pat will perform live.

The Revolution of Steve Jobs-(Live Opera)

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339

Until May 8th, 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Tori Amos

Atlanta Symphony Hall

1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

May 4th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Tori Amos is coming to Atlanta for her brand new Ocean to Ocean Tour.

Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events and venue websites.