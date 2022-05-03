Looking for things to do in Atlanta for the month of May? Look no further, find out what is going on in Atlanta. Discover everything from kid-friendly spots to hot spots, festivals, and concerts you should not miss.
Museums
Chic-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame
All things college football resides at the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. You can kick a field goal, throw a football, and experience 94,000 square feet of college football tradition.
Fernbank Museum of Natural History
767 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
May 3rd to May 15th
European arms and armor from the Museo Stibbert collection in Florence, Italy are on display in Knights In Armor. In an exhibit featuring more than 100 objects, this exhibit tells the story of European knights from medieval and Renaissance times throughout the Medieval Revival period.
This animal interaction with the sharks gives you a chance to get wet with some of the sharks and rays!
For all animal encounters, click here.
Festivals
Central Park
400 Merritts Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
May 28th, 10:00 am to 11:00 pm
During Atlanta Caribbean Carnival this May, the Caribbean will be celebrated by promoting a greater understanding and appreciation of Caribbean culture. Music, dancing, food, children's activities, and more are on the menu!
Piedmont Park
1320 Monroe Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
May 28th to May 30th
As one of the country's largest free jazz festivals, the Atlanta Jjazz festival is regarded as a major event. Throughout the entire month of May, a lineup of jazz legends and aspiring jazz greats will take place throughout metropolitan Atlanta. A show-stopping performance concludes the festival each Memorial Day weekend at Piedmont Park.
Downtown Decatur
101 E Court Square, Decatur, GA 30030
May 6th to May 8th
While you stroll between the local businesses offering free art receptions and light refreshments, you can listen to music on the square.
Sweet Auburn Historic District
230 John Wesley Dobbs, Atlanta, GA 30303
May 7th and May 8th
FREE
There is a lot of food, fun, and entertainment at the Sweet Auburn Springfest, one of the largest outdoor festivals in the Southeast. You can also tour the Sweet Auburn Historic District and enjoy international foods and a 150-foot zip line.
Events
Atlanta Botanical Garden, Inc.
1345 Piedmont Avenue, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30309
Now until September 30th.
5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Enjoy live music nightly, 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Nick Cannon: MTV's Wild n Out Live
Cellairis Amphitheater
2002 Lakewood Way SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
May 20th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Entrepreneur and media mogul Nick Cannon Presents Wild ‘N Out Live Tour.
Multiple Locations, Atlanta, GA
May 3rd to June 6th
“We get to share our culture with everyone and each member of the audience leaves with a message: that everyone belongs. The UniverSoul Circus is for the people...it's their show."-Cedric WalkerFounder and CEO.
Concerts
Atlanta Symphony Hall
1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
May 15th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
American smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G will perform live
Center Stage Theatre
1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
May 7th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Bringing her wit, humor, and brutal honesty LIVE to the stage is America's favorite TV host, best-selling author, and business powerhouse.
State Farm Arena
1 State Farm Dr, Atlanta, GA 30303
May 6th, 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, E-40 & Warren G will perform.
Buckhead Theater
3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
May 6th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Comedian Ms. Pat will perform live.
The Revolution of Steve Jobs-(Live Opera)
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339
Until May 8th, 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Atlanta Symphony Hall
1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
May 4th, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Tori Amos is coming to Atlanta for her brand new Ocean to Ocean Tour.
Please Note: For the most up-to-date information, please check the official events and venue websites.
