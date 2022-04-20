American Governors' Border Strike Task Force welcomes Gov. Kemp

Cars waiting at the border Naufal Giffari

In order to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations, US states have formed the multi-state American Governors' Border Strike Force to increase and enhance collaboration, improve intelligence, invest more in analysis, combat human smuggling, and terminate drug flow. Those taking advantage of the open border with Mexico are a priority for the task force. The efforts to target cartels and criminal networks will be a united coordinated focus. The goal will be accomplished by improving public safety, protecting victims, reducing illegal drugs in the community, and controlling the humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border.

Here is the statement by Gov. Kemp, "What happens at our nation's Southern Border impacts every single community in America. While President Biden largely ignores my colleagues and my proposals to secure our border and protect our communities, we are going to continue to be proactive in addressing these pressing issues. Together and on behalf of our constituents, we will coordinate and focus our efforts to target cartels and criminal networks. Our ultimate goal is to improve public safety, protect victims from horrific crimes, reduce the amount of drugs in our communities, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border. As we do this important work, Marty, the girls, and I ask all Georgians to join us in praying for the brave men and women of our Georgia National Guard who are already engaged in these efforts in Texas."

The Border Strike Force will start by coordinating states' efforts through two key missions. Disrupt and dismantle cartels with the assistance of the state fusion centers. Put emphasis on disrupting and dismantling cartels by state law enforcement.

As part of the American Governors' Border Strike Force, governors from the following states have joined: Arizona, Texas, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.