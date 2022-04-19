CDC's mask mandate for travelers ended following a judge's ruling

Sage News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAq93_0fDnEeHi00
Man is wearing a mask to travel safely for Covid.Austin Distel

On Monday, April 18th, 2022, a federal judge in Florida tossed the mask requirement on airplanes, trains, buses, and other public transits. The deadline to phase it had been extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to May 3rd, 2022. As a result of the ruling, individual airlines and local transit agencies must individually decide whether or not to require masks.

All airports, train stations, and other transportation hubs in the United States are in the ruling. According to The Transportation Security Administration (TSA), public transportation and transportation hubs will no longer be subject to Security Directives and Emergency Amendments requiring masks to be worn. There are still several states and local transit agencies across the country that will continue to require masks.

All four of the largest airlines in the United States have dropped their mask requirements. Alaska, Frontier, JetBlue, and Spirit soon followed. In the meantime, passengers in New York's M.T.A. must wear masks. Train passengers and employees will no longer be required to wear masks, according to Amtrak. Masks are optional for employees and passengers on Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

In February 2021, the CDC began enforcing a mask mandate urged by President Biden. Several extensions have been granted since then. Wearing a mask is still recommended in enclosed public transport settings, according to the CDC.

Per the CDC website

“As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, CDC’s January 29, 2021 Order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs is no longer in effect. Therefore, CDC will not enforce the Order. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

The White House and Justice Department are reviewing the court's ruling and deciding whether to appeal.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# masks mandate# masks# airports# Transportation# CDC

Comments / 1

Published by

Dr. Shakira is a celebrity ghostwriter for TV personalities, professional athletes, CEOs, influencers, and everyday heroes. She is also a freelance writer, Doctor of Philosophy, Ufologist, and paranormal researcher. For NewsBreak, Shakira covers all things for Atlanta/surrounding areas. There may be other states sprinkled in here and there.

Atlanta, GA
392 followers

More from Sage News

Georgia State

American Governors' Border Strike Task Force welcomes Gov. Kemp

In order to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations, US states have formed the multi-state American Governors' Border Strike Force to increase and enhance collaboration, improve intelligence, invest more in analysis, combat human smuggling, and terminate drug flow. Those taking advantage of the open border with Mexico are a priority for the task force. The efforts to target cartels and criminal networks will be a united coordinated focus. The goal will be accomplished by improving public safety, protecting victims, reducing illegal drugs in the community, and controlling the humanitarian crisis at the Southern Border.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Ways you can join Georgia in celebrating Earth Day

This amazing planet needs our help to survive. In the early ‘60s, Americans became more aware of pollution's adverse effect on the environment. There were few activists involved in environmental causes during this period as protecting the natural resources of the planet was not on the national political agenda. Only a small portion of Americans knew what recycling was or used it regularly. April 22nd, 1970 marked the first Earth Day to educate people about environmental issues. Earth Day falls on Friday, April 22nd, 2022. "Earth week" is a seven-day celebration aimed at encouraging green living and combating the climate crisis in some places that have turned Earth Day into a global celebration.

Read full story
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp declares a State of Emergency over issues with the supply chain in Georgia

(State of Georgia) Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia declared a state of emergency in response to continued disruptions in supply chains amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The order became effective on Saturday, April 16th, 2022. The executive order also ensures there will not be any price-gouging as well.

Read full story
39 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Hawks take down the Cavaliers to enter the playoffs

(Atlanta, Georgia) It was a tough game to watch for the first half. There were several times the playoffs seemed like a distant land. Seemed as if nothing was going in and Atlanta Hawks fans were on edge but still kept the faith. Lo and behold, the energy changed in the fourth quarter. Trae Young boiled over to pull off the win and make it into the playoffs.

Read full story
Georgia State

No, not everyone in Georgia can open carry a gun

No, everyone is not able to open carry a gun in Georgia. That is not what the new Georgia gun bill is about. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing residents to carry concealed firearms without a license. With this newly passed bill, anyone previously qualified for a concealed carry license in Georgia will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit. During a signing ceremony, Kemp said the new law will allow Georgia citizens to protect themselves without requiring permission from the state government. The state of Georgia has now joined more than 20 states allowing permitless carry.

Read full story
133 comments
Atlanta, GA

Your complete Easter-things-to-do guide

(Atlanta and Surrounding areas) Easter 2022 is Sunday, April 17th. Are you looking for things to do in Atlanta? Look no further I have got you covered. I have a complete list of things to do for Easter.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A complete breakdown of the jaw-dropping Braves Ring

2021 MLB Braves Championship RingAltanta Braves Instagram. Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Braves received their championship rings at this past Saturday's game, and they are jaw-dropping and very detailed. I have the complete breakdown of the symbology behind the beautiful ring embellished with diamonds, white gold, pearls, and the like.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

GA airports are #1 for firearm discoveries at the security checkpoint

(Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) A total of 542 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage at all Georgia airports in 2021, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). 542 is more than twice as many firearms seized at airports in 2020 and over 100 more than in 2019. 507 of the 542 firearms were found during screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Over 2,350 firearms were discovered at security checkpoints at 234 airports in the United States, either on travelers or in carry-ons. A loaded gun is not allowed through the airport security checkpoint, only checked luggage can carry weapons on a flight, and a description of the luggage must be provided to the airline before traveling.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Braves are back in full force!

(Atlanta, Georgia) The World Series champion Atlanta Braves are back! I have all the information you need to enjoy the festivities of opening day. The Braves and MLB have joined together to present, “Road to Opening Day” in Piedmont Park from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The address to Piedmont Park is 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. The event is a celebration for the fans with free gifts, ballpark-themed snacks, and a chance to meet legendary baseball players. Check ahead if there is inclement weather as the time may change.

Read full story
1 comments
Gwinnett County, GA

The 2nd Annual GA-07 Jobs Fair

Address: 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. RSVP Website:https://www.facebook.com/events/239831741603114. Counties hiring: Gwinnett, Forsyth, and the metro Atlanta. 2,500 jobs are currently available from more than 50 companies, including Amazon, Northside Hospital, Viewpoint Health, Kia of Georgia, manufacturers, local governments, schools, service industry, and a number of midsize and small businesses.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, there is still time to visit The Obama Portraits Tour!

President Barack Obama Portrait, Atlanta, GACourtney Colquitt. Price: Tickets are $16.50 per person and are free for children ages five and under. (Exceptions apply, visit the website for more information)

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy