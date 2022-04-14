No, not everyone in Georgia can open carry a gun

American Flag Photo by David Beale

No, everyone is not able to open carry a gun in Georgia. That is not what the new Georgia gun bill is about. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing residents to carry concealed firearms without a license. With this newly passed bill, anyone previously qualified for a concealed carry license in Georgia will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit. During a signing ceremony, Kemp said the new law will allow Georgia citizens to protect themselves without requiring permission from the state government. The state of Georgia has now joined more than 20 states allowing permitless carry.

To break this bill down, a law-abiding citizen, who is a resident of the state of GA, can now own a gun and conceal carry it without needing to go to the courthouse and get a license first. Any person who is now lawfully allowed to possess a firearm is described as a lawful weapons carrier. The Governor feels the process of obtaining a handgun concealed carry license for law-abiding Georgians should not be required. The law allows concealed handgun users to carry guns wherever they are currently allowed to do so. Handguns are still prohibited in places such as airports, federal buildings, etc. In addition to permit-less carry, Kemp has pushed for legislation to increase penalties for individuals convicted of human trafficking, and street racing.

People convicted of a felony or are facing felony charges would still be prohibited from purchasing and possessing handguns.