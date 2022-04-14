No, not everyone in Georgia can open carry a gun

Sage News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYN07_0f90BYxu00
American FlagPhoto by David Beale

No, everyone is not able to open carry a gun in Georgia. That is not what the new Georgia gun bill is about. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing residents to carry concealed firearms without a license. With this newly passed bill, anyone previously qualified for a concealed carry license in Georgia will be able to carry a concealed gun without a permit. During a signing ceremony, Kemp said the new law will allow Georgia citizens to protect themselves without requiring permission from the state government. The state of Georgia has now joined more than 20 states allowing permitless carry.

To break this bill down, a law-abiding citizen, who is a resident of the state of GA, can now own a gun and conceal carry it without needing to go to the courthouse and get a license first. Any person who is now lawfully allowed to possess a firearm is described as a lawful weapons carrier. The Governor feels the process of obtaining a handgun concealed carry license for law-abiding Georgians should not be required. The law allows concealed handgun users to carry guns wherever they are currently allowed to do so. Handguns are still prohibited in places such as airports, federal buildings, etc. In addition to permit-less carry, Kemp has pushed for legislation to increase penalties for individuals convicted of human trafficking, and street racing.

People convicted of a felony or are facing felony charges would still be prohibited from purchasing and possessing handguns.

Questions? Click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# georgia# State of Georgia# Governor Brian Kemp# Gun Bill# Firearms

Comments / 133

Published by

Dr. Shakira is a celebrity ghostwriter for TV personalities, professional athletes, CEOs, influencers, and everyday heroes. She is also a freelance writer, Doctor of Philosophy, Ufologist, and paranormal researcher. For NewsBreak, Shakira covers all things for Atlanta/surrounding areas. There may be other states sprinkled in here and there.

Atlanta, GA
256 followers

More from Sage News

Atlanta, GA

The Hawks take down the Cavaliers to enter the playoffs

(Atlanta, Georgia) It was a tough game to watch for the first half. There were several times the playoffs seemed like a distant land. Seemed as if nothing was going in and Atlanta Hawks fans were on edge but still kept the faith. Lo and behold, the energy changed in the fourth quarter. Trae Young boiled over to pull off the win and make it into the playoffs.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Your complete Easter-things-to-do guide

(Atlanta and Surrounding areas) Easter 2022 is Sunday, April 17th. Are you looking for things to do in Atlanta? Look no further I have got you covered. I have a complete list of things to do for Easter.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A complete breakdown of the jaw-dropping Braves Ring

2021 MLB Braves Championship RingAltanta Braves Instagram. Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Braves received their championship rings at this past Saturday's game, and they are jaw-dropping and very detailed. I have the complete breakdown of the symbology behind the beautiful ring embellished with diamonds, white gold, pearls, and the like.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

GA airports are #1 for firearm discoveries at the security checkpoint

(Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) A total of 542 firearms were discovered in carry-on luggage at all Georgia airports in 2021, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). 542 is more than twice as many firearms seized at airports in 2020 and over 100 more than in 2019. 507 of the 542 firearms were found during screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Over 2,350 firearms were discovered at security checkpoints at 234 airports in the United States, either on travelers or in carry-ons. A loaded gun is not allowed through the airport security checkpoint, only checked luggage can carry weapons on a flight, and a description of the luggage must be provided to the airline before traveling.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Braves are back in full force!

(Atlanta, Georgia) The World Series champion Atlanta Braves are back! I have all the information you need to enjoy the festivities of opening day. The Braves and MLB have joined together to present, “Road to Opening Day” in Piedmont Park from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The address to Piedmont Park is 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. The event is a celebration for the fans with free gifts, ballpark-themed snacks, and a chance to meet legendary baseball players. Check ahead if there is inclement weather as the time may change.

Read full story
1 comments
Gwinnett County, GA

The 2nd Annual GA-07 Jobs Fair

Address: 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. RSVP Website:https://www.facebook.com/events/239831741603114. Counties hiring: Gwinnett, Forsyth, and the metro Atlanta. 2,500 jobs are currently available from more than 50 companies, including Amazon, Northside Hospital, Viewpoint Health, Kia of Georgia, manufacturers, local governments, schools, service industry, and a number of midsize and small businesses.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, there is still time to visit The Obama Portraits Tour!

President Barack Obama Portrait, Atlanta, GACourtney Colquitt. Price: Tickets are $16.50 per person and are free for children ages five and under. (Exceptions apply, visit the website for more information)

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy