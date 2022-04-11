Atlanta, GA

A complete breakdown of the jaw-dropping Braves Ring

Sage News

2021 MLB Braves Championship Ring

Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Braves received their championship rings at this past Saturday's game, and they are jaw-dropping and very detailed. I have the complete breakdown of the symbology behind the beautiful ring embellished with diamonds, white gold, pearls, and the like.

The ring is 14-Karat yellow gold and 18.71-Karat white gold, has 755 diamonds, one pearl, 19 rubies, and its total carat weight comes in at 13.3.

Front of Braves championship ring

150 diamonds decorate the front of the ring, in honor of 150 years of franchise history. There are 44 Emerald cut diamonds honoring Braves Legend Hall of Famer, Hank Aaron. Aaron remains the MLB's all-time leader in both the RBI (2,297) and total bases (6,856) categories. In 1957, he won the MVP Award and helped the Braves win their first World Series title since 1914. Aaron went into the Hall of Fame in 1982. White gold 18.71 karats commemorate the year the Braves were founded, which was 1871.

2021 MLB Braves Championship Ring

Four rubies are custom-cut in the Tomahawk. The bricks on the side represent the difficult right field at Truist Park. The number on the player’s back is adorned with more diamonds.

2021 MLB Braves Championship Ring

There are 23 diamonds on the Braves' ring, symbolizing the 23 home runs the team hit during the postseason. The year 2021 represents the championship year and the four diamonds, consecutive NL East titles. One pearl refers to Joc Pederson's pearl necklace which became part of the team's uniform. He was famous for wearing a string of pearls around his neck when he was an outfielder for the Braves.

2021 MLB Braves Championship Ring

In addition, the ring opens. A ruby representing each of the 11 locations of home runs in the World Series was added along with the team's rallying phrase. For the first time ever, a miniature Truist Park comes to life with micro-LED lights.

2021 MLB Braves Championship Ring

On the inside of the ring are the player's signature and the date of the trade deadline, which signifies when key players were added to the roster. Princess-cut rubies represent the four World Series titles and the year's long slogan was added. Lastly, the results and logos of the postseason series.

Good luck to the Braves in the 2022 season!

