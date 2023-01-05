The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians

Safa Farooq

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rdO6_0k4Scjkf00
ScotlandPhoto byLuke ParisonUnsplash

The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.

The 72 or so tombs otherwise known as 'cairns' that dot the landscape date back 4,000 years and are objects of archaeological interest due to the mystery that surrounds how the Stone Age Orcadians buried their dead.

According to reports, Dr. Rebecca Crozier studied 12,275 bone fragments from 2 tombs that proved that the remains had been hacked to pieces prior to being mixed together in a communal grave: "The bones she examined, from about 6,000 years ago, showed mourners transferred full bodies to tombs. There, people chopped up the bodies and scraped the flesh from their bones. Dr. Crozier is an archaeologist who specializes in mortuary analysis, forensic archaeology, and osteology, or the study of bones."

The reason for this ritual is that Orkney Islanders thought of their dead as a collective instead of individuals as this excerpt explains: "Academics believe the butchering of deceased loved ones around 6,000 years ago was done to remove their identity as individuals because dead ancestors were regarded as a collective group."

Dr. Crozier refers to this macabre behavior as “an expression of shared ancestral belonging.”

The ancient Orkney Islanders also believed that by dismembering dead family members and mixing them together they could overcome the problem of different bodies having different decay rates.

The practice of defleshing human bones is not isolated to the Orkney Islands alone but has also been reported in countries such as Turkey, the Philippines, Bolivia, and Italy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Archelogy# Prehistoric# Unsolved mysteries# Rituals

Comments / 212

Published by

Member of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance writer! Safa is an enthusiast Freelance blogger. Her content is published and featured on many blogs, websites, and publications. Including LifeHack org, Data-Driven investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, illumination, And the List go on.

New York, NY
1K followers

More from Safa Farooq

A Tsunami Survivor Recalls His Horrifying 8-Day Ordeal in Shark Infested Waters Surrounded by Dead Bodies

On December 26, 2014, an earthquake of magnitude 9.3 on the Richter scale rocked the West Coast of Northern Sumatra resulting in a devastating tsunami that left at least 300,000 dead and a million homeless.

Read full story

Head Shaping or Artificial Cranial Deformation Was a Bizarre Form of Body Modification Practiced Until the 20th Century

In 2013, archaeologists were in for a shock when they uncovered the tomb of a French aristocrat who died 1,600 years ago. Her skull had a distinct shape with the front flattened while the rear part rose like a cone giving the impression of a "Grey alien" to the untrained eye.

Read full story
3 comments

Ferdinand Magellan is Said to Have Encountered Giants in Patagonia While Circumnavigating the World

Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan's travels, is credited with first mentioning the encounter between the famous Portuguese explorer and giants who roamed the wastes of Patagonia.

Read full story
72 comments

The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease

The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.

Read full story
84 comments

The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia

In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.

Read full story
262 comments
Seattle, WA

Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses

Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.

Read full story
72 comments

The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake

It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy