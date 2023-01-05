The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia

Safa Farooq

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W91K5_0k4RlfBX00
Photo byMark OlsenonUnsplash

In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.

The mysterious Denisovans may very well have been the last surviving hominids who were not Homo sapiens.

Another fossil tooth discovered deep in the Siberian cave was found to be 2.5 times the size of a human tooth leading some to suggest that the owner of the huge tooth may have been three times as tall as a modern 6-foot-tall man. Hugh Newman, co-author of “Giants On Record: America’s Hidden History, Secrets in the Mounds and the Smithsonian Files" is noted as saying that the Denisovans “are known to be very, very tall.”

These stories gained more traction when another stunning discovery high up in the Tibetan Plateau was made 39 years ago.

According to reports, a monk meditating in the Baishiya Karst Cave in Xiahe county in China at an altitude of 3200 meters stumbled upon a human jawbone with massive molars. Even though it was sent to scientists for further analysis, it sat on the shelf for years because scientists did not know how to classify it on account of the jaw's unusual nature.

Some suggest that part of the reason for their huge size was because the Denisovans were built for cold, high-altitude life as this excerpt explains: "One of the most notable contributions of the Denisovan genome to humanity is an allele of a gene involved in adaptation to low oxygen that allows today’s Tibetans and the Sherpa people to live at a high altitude more comfortably than many other people. When discovered, this seemed odd, because modern humans did not penetrate the region until 40,000 years ago at the earliest, and the same allele is found in modern populations living much farther down. Denisova Cave itself is a relatively modest 700 meters above sea level. "

Per reports, Denisovans may have likely interbred with ancient humans: "People on Papua New Guinea interbred with one genetically distinct Denisovan population around 46,000 years ago, the scientists estimate. Interbreeding with a second line of Denisovans took place about 30,000 years ago and possibly as recently as 15,000 years ago."

Denisovans were not only native to Siberia and China as people living in Melanesia and South East Asia are known to also carry traces of their DNA. Some go far as to suggest that the descendants of the Denisovans may have found their way to North America.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Giants# History# Unsolved mysteries# Anthropology# Evolution

Comments / 262

Published by

Member of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance writer! Safa is an enthusiast Freelance blogger. Her content is published and featured on many blogs, websites, and publications. Including LifeHack org, Data-Driven investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, illumination, And the List go on.

New York, NY
1K followers

More from Safa Farooq

A Tsunami Survivor Recalls His Horrifying 8-Day Ordeal in Shark Infested Waters Surrounded by Dead Bodies

On December 26, 2014, an earthquake of magnitude 9.3 on the Richter scale rocked the West Coast of Northern Sumatra resulting in a devastating tsunami that left at least 300,000 dead and a million homeless.

Read full story

Head Shaping or Artificial Cranial Deformation Was a Bizarre Form of Body Modification Practiced Until the 20th Century

In 2013, archaeologists were in for a shock when they uncovered the tomb of a French aristocrat who died 1,600 years ago. Her skull had a distinct shape with the front flattened while the rear part rose like a cone giving the impression of a "Grey alien" to the untrained eye.

Read full story
3 comments

Ferdinand Magellan is Said to Have Encountered Giants in Patagonia While Circumnavigating the World

Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan's travels, is credited with first mentioning the encounter between the famous Portuguese explorer and giants who roamed the wastes of Patagonia.

Read full story
72 comments

The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease

The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.

Read full story
84 comments

The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians

The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.

Read full story
212 comments
Seattle, WA

Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses

Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.

Read full story
72 comments

The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake

It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.

Read full story
53 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy