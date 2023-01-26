The biggest Pacific Blue Marlin Recorded was a Massive 1,376 Pounder That Was Gotten Following an Incredible Brief Fight

Blue Marlin Photo by Oleksandr Sushko on Unsplash

The blue marlin is known for its noteworthy size and a lance-like bill like that of a swordfish. This magnificent billfish is also well known among anglers as a result of stories written about it by famous authors such as Ernest Hemingway.

The Pacific Blue Marlin (Makaira mazara), one of the largest marlin species, inhabits the Pacific and Indian Seas. In spite of the fact that they have been known to develop to lengths of up to 16 feet, most tighten around 11 feet. They are dominant hunters who prefer to feed on small, squid-like, and bottom-feeding fish.

As stated in this section, Jay de Beaubien caught a massive Pacific Blue Marlin weighing 1,376 pounds on May 31, 1982: "De Beaubien fished with a Kita bait around Kaaiwi Point in Hawaii and struggled the colossal fish for 40 minutes—a demonstration of both the fisherman's ability and the sheer size and strength of the Marlin."

As indicated by reports, the catch was made while fishing on board the No Issue, skippered by Bobby Brown, utilizing an Erskine bar with a 12/0 Blade Nor reel. The brutal fish was 193 crawls long and had an 82-inch size.

The IGFA All-Tackle World Record Beaubien set in 1982 still stands solid today.

On May 8, 1984, Linda Mill's operator got the ladies' 16-pound line class record when she got a 632-pounder off the shore of Panama. Imagine her shock when the 120-inch marlin with a circumference size of 66 inches sprung up while she was savaging for bonito!