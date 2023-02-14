10+ Fun Date Ideas West Palm Beach, Florida

Are you looking for fun date ideas in West Palm Beach? You've come to the right place! West Palm Beach is the perfect destination for a romantic date night. With its gorgeous beaches, vibrant culture, and vibrant nightlife, it has something for everyone.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner with a view of the ocean, a night of dancing, or a leisurely stroll on the beach, there are plenty of fun date ideas to choose from.

Let’s explore some of the best date ideas!

Photo by Genni Franklin

THE SQUARE AND CLEMATIS STREET

The Square in downtown West Palm Beach is the perfect spot for a date night. It is bustling with nightlife, restaurants, shopping, and a beautiful, old-world Mediterranean vibe.

Dining

Clematis Street is just a few streets away from The Square but is filled with some of the best restaurants, music venues, nightlife, and shops in town. You can take a romantic stroll and explore the area’s art galleries and global cuisine. Enjoy a delicious dinner at one of the many restaurants, and then take in a show at one of the live music venues.

Dining

Downtown West Palm Beach also offers free trolley transportation running every 10-15 mins. They have three routes and a trolley tracker app.

GRANDVIEW PUBLIC MARKET

Photo by Genni Franklin

Grandview Public Market is located in the Warehouse District and is a gourmet food and social hall. It has about nine chef-inspired vendors, including Quinn's and Ramen Lab, so there's no shortage of delicious food. Or you can pop in just for a drink at the indoor or outdoor bars. Take a stroll through the area’s spacious outdoor seating and cozy indoor seating, and enjoy live music and themed events on select nights.

You can also enjoy dinner and craft cocktails at Isla & Co. located within Grandview Public Market. Their menu is artistic and inspired by Europe and Southeast Asia. You'll find dishes like burgers, fish and chips, or spicy Thai curry. They are also a perfect spot for brunch.

COFFEE DATE

Photo by Genni Franklin

If you and your partner enjoy coffee, West Palm Beach is the place to be! The coffee scene here is really thriving, and there are lots of great spots; two of our absolute favorites are the Pumphouse Pouratorium and Subculture Coffee Roasters.

The Pumphouse Pouratorium is a unique spot located in the warehouse district. They offer a wide selection of craft beers, wine, and coffees. They roast their own coffee and serve cold brew on tap. In addition to the coffee and drinks, they serve a delicious menu for a brunch or lunch date.

Subculture Coffee Roasters is another great spot for coffee lovers, located right off Clematis Street. Their specialty is artisanal coffee and espresso drinks that are made with top-notch ingredients. The atmosphere is cozy and inviting, and they also offer a variety of delicious food options.

Whether you’re a die-hard coffee lover or just looking for an occasional pick-me-up, West Palm Beach has plenty of options. The Pumphouse Pouratorium and Subculture Coffee Roasters are two excellent places to start, but there are plenty of other great spots in the area as well.

BREWERIES AND DISTILLERIES

Photo by Genni Franklin

After coffee, head over to the many breweries in West Palm Beach. Stop by Steam Horse Brewing Co. for a beer like Chug Norris (Amber Ale) and bingo on Fridays or Trivia Night on Thursdays. Civil Society is right down the street, so grab a Pilsner and a Caviar beer, or if spirits are more your speed, then Steel Tie Spirits Distillery has got you covered.

WINE NIGHT

Photo by Genni Franklin

Wine Tasting Room at BRK Republic is a unique experience with wine on tap. You can sample as many wines as you like. The Wine Tasting Room is located at BRK Republic, which is a Tap House and Dog park, so you can bring your puppy dates too.

The Blink Monk is a restaurant and wine bar with a romantic and relaxing atmosphere. They have a small menu for dinner and a separate menu for cheese and charcuterie boards. They also offer a market where you can order from a variety of boards and items to take home or give as a gift.

Jon Wine: The Tasting Room is a wine-tasting room that can be booked for themed private tastings. They offer a wine concierge service and a selection of over 200 wines.

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT

Clematis by Night is a free weekly concert series held every Thursday from 6:00pm – 9:00pm. All you need is a lawn chair, and enjoy a concert on the waterfront under the stars!

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

Pack a picnic and watch a movie under the stars. Screen on the Green on Clematis is the 2nd Friday of every month and features both classic and new films on the waterfront. Outdoor movie nights are a great way to spend an evening together. You can bring along snacks and drinks and have a romantic evening in the fresh air.

ENJOY THE NIGHTLIFE

Photo by Genni Franklin

Have a night out on the town and check out some of the city’s hottest bars and clubs. Downtown West Palm Beach is full of vibrant and exciting nightlife. Here are some favorites:

WEST PALM GREEN MARKET

Photo by Genni Franklin

West Palm Beach Green Market is a farmers market held every Saturday 9am-1pm from October through April on the waterfront. The market features over 100 vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, coffee and tea, spices, herbs, exotic plants, and more.

Grab a coffee, and some breakfast, and have a picnic on the waterfront. Or you can just stroll through the booths and sample the locally produced food and shop for one-of-a-kind gifts.

TAKE A COOKING CLASS

Photo by Genni Franklin

Who doesn't love to eat? Take a cooking class together and learn how to make some of your favorite dishes. Sur La Table offers classes in all kinds of cuisines, so there’s something for everyone. You can learn about the different ingredients and techniques and have a unique experience.

If you find that your cooking skills aren't really up to snuff, don't worry. There are plenty of restaurants nearby in The Square for you and your date to enjoy.

PAINTING CLASS

Check out the West Palm Beach art scene and join a painting class while you sip wine. You'll find many Sip N Paint Events in West Palm Beach at The Square or down on Clematis Street. You can also do a DIY Paint Night at home.

ESCAPE ROOM

Test your problem-solving skills and try to escape a themed room. It’s a great way to have fun and bond with your partner or a group of friends! West Palm Beach Escape Rooms has many rooms to choose from that will give you a fun and challenging experience.

KRAVIS CENTER

Photo by Genni Franklin

The Kravis Center is a great place for a date because it offers a wide variety of entertainment options. It is one of the premier performing arts centers in South Florida, hosting renowned symphonies, Broadway shows, and dance performances. The Kravis Center is a great place to enjoy a night of culture and entertainment.

THE IMPROV

Photo by Genni Franklin

The Palm Beach Improv is the premier comedy club in West Palm Beach, featuring the biggest and brightest names in comedy. The Improv in West Palm Beach serves as an incubator for up-and-coming comedians and also a place for established ones to test out new material. We were able to see Kevin Hart test material for his arena shows, and it was one of the best experiences we've ever had!

GOLF AT DRIVE SHACK

Photo by Genni Franklin

Drive Shack in West Palm Beach is a massive facility with three levels of cutting-edge interactive golf. The experience is perfect for couples who want to have fun while playing golf, enjoy great drinks, and eat good food. You don't even have to like golf!

VISIT A MUSEUM

Check out one of the many museums in the Palm Beaches and explore the different exhibits. From art and science to history and culture, there’s something for everyone.

If you and your date are culture buffs, the Norton Museum of Art is the perfect place to spend an evening. This world-renowned museum is home to an impressive collection of art from around the world, including works by Impressionist masters, modern and contemporary artists, and more. In addition to the permanent exhibits, the museum also hosts a variety of special events and exhibitions throughout the year.

The Flagler Museum offers a variety of activities, including guided tours of the grand and luxurious estate, cultural programs, and changing exhibitions. The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum is a great place to explore and experience the beauty, grandeur, and history of the Gilded Age in Florida. We've enjoyed an afternoon tea experience here that included admission to the museum. It's perfect for a date!

SPEND THE DAY ON PALM BEACH ISLAND

Right across the bridge from downtown West Palm Beach is the affluent island of Palm Beach. You can eat lunch and shop on Worth Avenue, or you can visit the luxurious Breakers Palm Beach built by Henry Flagler. But my favorite and most relaxing date night idea is to grab a sandwich from Buccan Sandwich Shop and have a picnic in the park or on the beach.

SUNSET CRUISE

There's nothing quite like a sunset cruise to set the mood for a romantic evening. Head to the marina and hop aboard a luxury yacht or catamaran for a leisurely ride along the Intracoastal Waterway. You'll be treated to breathtaking views of the sunset, as well as the city skyline and million-dollar mansions along the shore.

