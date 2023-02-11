15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, the heart of the Sonoran Desert, is the fifth largest city in the United States. With such a large city, the ideas for dates are endless. These 20 are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to dating in Phoenix. Don't forget we love to do at home dates like camping date nights, too!

SPHINX DATE CO. PALM & PANTRY

You can't start a date night list without talking about taking a date to a Date Ranch. Sphinx Date Co & Pantry is a local business in Scottsdale, Arizona. Stop in and grab some Medjool dates or create a custom food gift. It's a quick stop and a fun and sweet way to start date night.

THE DUCE

Tucked into Phoenix's warehouse district on the corner of Lincoln and Central is The Duce. For many years the building was the anchor of the produce district by day and at night; the neighborhood known as “the Deuce” became a nighttime hotspot for “dice, vice, speakeasies and not so clean fun.”

The Duce has evolved over the many years to a hot spot downtown where live music is played, and plenty of fun is had. Known as where pretty meets gritty and prohibition meets produce, The Duce is perfect for date night with a full kitchen available served from “Duchess,” an old streamlined trailer cranking out new favorites and classics from the 1960s.

The Duce is open Wednesday through Sunday, and valet parking is available. I highly recommend valet parking because parking is limited in this area!

Photo by Heather Oliver

GLENDALE DRIVE-IN

There is nothing more classic for date night than a drive-in movie, and in Glendale, Arizona, you can still find a drive-in!

Located at 5650 N 55th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301, West Wind Glendale Drive-In offers first-run movies and the classic drive-in feel.

ARIZONA BROADWAY THEATRE

Arizona Broadway Theatre, located at 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382, is a dinner theatre offering Broadway shows and dinner in Peoria, Az. Popular musicals are on tap for entertainment; it's an excellent place for a fun date. It's not Broadway, but it's a nice alternative if you're not in New York!

MEDIEVAL TIMES

In Scottsdale, Arizona, the 11 Century comes to life at Medieval Times. This nationwide entertainment venue is known for a big feast and an incredible show with horses, knights, swords, and so much more. Take your date back in time and enjoy a night out at Medieval Times.

DESERT BOTANICAL GARDENS

For nature lovers, Desert Botanical Garden is a great place to learn about desert plants and enjoy the beautiful landscaping. Take a leisurely walk through different nature trails and learn about plant life in the desert. There is also a butterfly pavilion on the property that is a must to see.

OUT AND ABOUT DATE IDEAS

Is hiking and a picnic your idea of a perfect date? Lucky for you, Phoenix is surrounded by mountains. There are thousands of miles of trails to hike.

Remember, you are in the desert; be mindful of the temperature and stay hydrated. Gorgeous scenery surrounds the valley where you can hike and enjoy quality time together. Most hiking trails are located in a state or national park, so an entry fee at the gate is required, but the fee is usually under $10.

If hiking isn't your thing, there are plenty of lakes to explore. It may be surprising, but Phoenix is home to some beautiful lakes.

Lake Pleasant, Saguaro Lake, and Canyon Lake are just a few of the stunning oases in the desert. There are boating tours and marinas at each of these lakes, so options for water fun are endless!

Photo by Heather Oliver

ORGAN STOP PIZZA

One of my favorite places in the Valley is Organ Stop Pizza. The mighty Wurlitzer Organ and delicious pizza are perfect for date night! In Mesa, Organ Stop Pizza is one of the last places the Wurlitzer Theater Organ is operational.

The organ at OSP is the largest in the world. There are over 6,000 pipes, and master musicians make those pipes come to life each week. Organ Stop Pizza is only open for dinner and closed on Mondays.

Leave your credit cards at home because Organ Stop Pizza only accepts cash; they have an ATM in the lobby.

Photo by Heather Oliver

SPRING TRAINING

Do you have a favorite baseball team? Arizona is the best place to enjoy Spring Training games. Several MLB clubs call Arizona home for Spring Training, and the valley is the perfect place for baseball! Cheer on your favorite team, and get ready for the 7th-inning stretch!

QUEEN CREEK OLIVE MILL

A perfect date for foodies, is The Queen Creek Olive Mill. Tour the Olive Mill and see the process of growing, harvesting, and making olives into olive oil and enjoy some delicious food and music.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAYS

In both the east and west valley, food truck Fridays are a great date! Wander through the area and pick the perfect truck for your date! Food trucks are a big deal in Phoenix, and you'll find the best of the best at Food Truck Fridays!

FREE DATES

Free dates are great! Luckily in Phoenix, there are many opportunities for dates that don't cost anything! The great thing about Phoenix is it's divided into two valleys: East Valley and West Valley. Between both areas, there is a lot of free activities great for date night!

EAST VALLEY DATES

HOLE IN THE ROCK

Papago Park is home to The Hole in the Rock. An easy hike up the trail will bring you to an expansive opening in the rock with a breathtaking view of the valley.

Photo by Heather Oliver

ART WALKS

There is no shortage of art and culture in the East Valley. There are several art walks and first Friday art events in Chandler, Mesa, and Gilbert. Find one that you both will enjoy and spend the day.

FIRST FRIDAY ART NIGHT

Every month, on the first Friday, Roosevelt Row in Phoenix becomes one of the nation's most significant open-air art events. The sidewalks fill up, nightlife turns up, and First Fridays kick into high gear. This is the perfect date night to see art and learn more about the Phoenix neighborhood, known to be hip and classic. Food trucks are available, so dinner and a walk through art galleries and the museums are a complete date.

FARMER'S MARKETS

Phoenix Farmer's Markets are a great Saturday morning date! Typically held in the morning because of the coming heat, Farmer's Markets offers food, shopping, music, and a great day out! Spend some time with your date and enjoy food trucks, local artisans, and much more! Farmer's Markets are located East, Wes, and Downtown.

WEST VALLEY DATES

ESTRELLA STAR TOWER

One of the most romantic spots in the West Valley is Estrella Star Tower. The star tower is 50 feet high and reflects the shape of the Milk Way. The tower provides a tribute to stargazing with lighted representations of the constellations. Nothing is more romantic than star gazing!

Continue reading for more Phoenix date ideas!